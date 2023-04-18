Entertainment
Hollywood firefighter loses home in historic floods – NBC 6 South Florida
Hollywood firefighter Tyler Bicking and his girlfriend Alicia Pope had their lives turned upside down during last week’s historic floods.
Everything was in ruins, and it was just sewage, so you can’t even clean it. Most of our stuff is destroyed, Pope said.
The couple’s home in Fort Lauderdale was completely gutted and they lost almost all of their possessions after floodwaters rose up to their kitchen counter.
Within 15 minutes the water started flowing into our house. Pour into our house, said Bicking.
The Hollywood firefighter has been with the department for about three years and normally rescues people in the community, but on Wednesday he was the one who needed help as water quickly gushed into their home in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.
We have two dogs, a cat and my three year old daughter. Our friend Sean came over and we handed the dogs over to him and pretty much ran away,” Bicking said.
The couple and their three-year-old daughter had to climb out a window as they couldn’t open the front door due to water pressure.
We grabbed the baby and climbed out the window, Pope said.
Luckily, a rescue board gave them a bit more time to get out.
I was actually taught by my captain, he recently retired, Captain Biglin, he told me that if your house starts to flood, take the toilet out and it will start draining water. So we did that and it helped a bit, but it was just too much water. We were already too far, Bicking said.
The next day, the couple borrowed a neighbour’s canoe on their way home to assess the damage. They estimated the water line to be about five feet.
Bicking said they tried to get renters insurance but couldn’t because their house was in a flood zone, so it was a total loss. They also lost one of their cars in the floods.
The family of three is currently staying with one of Bickings’ colleagues and another member of the Hollywood Professional Firefighters Association has set up a GoFundMe page to try to help them get back on their feet.
We are just relying on our colleagues, family and friends and they are helping us at this time, Pope said.
Luckily, we have Hollywood Fire backing us up and they were like, nobody was going to help you regardless. If it wasn’t for them, we’d probably be on the streets, Bicking said.
His co-workers describe Bicking as a terrific, hard-working firefighter who loves his chosen profession.
As they slowly clean up, the couple ponder their next move.
We were taking it day by day at the moment. It’s so much, so let’s try day in and day out to do everything we can and work through it, Bicking said.
