Priyanka Chopra says opportunities in Bollywood should only be based on merit





Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines last month when she discussed her decision to leave Bollywood, citing “dirty politics” as a reason to pursue a career in Hollywood. In a recent interview, the global star explained his efforts to remove politics and drama from the Hindi film industry and create a positive working environment for budding foreigners. Priyanka acknowledged that the industry has undergone significant changes over the past 5-10 years, with new talent emerging from outside the industry. She stressed the need for open conversations about opportunity and workplace culture, advocating merit-based casting decisions rather than favoring industry “camps.” His remarks underscore the growing push for inclusivity and fairness in the film industry, with industry leaders working to foster more supportive and inclusive environments for all actors and creatives. Talk toIndian ExpressPC said,“Now that we live in a streaming world, there is so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much over the past five to ten years. You have a lot of talent from outside writers, directors and actors to the industry. When I started, that wasn’t the case,” Priyanka stressed that casting decisions should also consider audience preferences and expressed her excitement at seeing new faces from outside the industry. She advocated for casting decisions based on merit and the importance of conversations around this topic rather than relying on “politics and drama”. Priyanka stressed the need to weed out industry “camps” that can influence casting decisions and celebrated the success of foreigners in mainstream Hindi entertainment. I think it’s really, really important to have these conversations so that there aren’t camps that really govern the casting, and it’s done because of merit and because the audience wants to watch people. I am so excited to be able to see so many new faces from outside (the film industry) and from different parts of the country who have entered Hindi language entertainment. It gives me such joy to be able to see this in my own career. And it happened because my generation of actors fought for it,Priyanka added. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard a few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her decision to continue her work in the United States. She explained that she felt stuck in a corner of Bollywood and was looking for a way out.“I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics, and I said I ‘needed a break’,Priyanka said. Priyanka has credited her generation of actors for fighting for change which has led to a significant change in the way the Hindi film industry works.

Priyanka Chopra/Twitter She is preparing to star in the international Citadel series, which the Russo brothers originally suggested five years ago. Although it was filmed during the pandemic and spanning over a year and a half, the show will premiere on April 28. (For latest Bollywood and Hollywood updates, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment)

