Entertainment
The 12 Best Law Schools in Hollywood 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter
For aspiring entertainment lawyers, there’s no surefire way to break into Hollywood — but studying at a school with a specialized curriculum and well-connected alumni certainly doesn’t hurt.
Every year, The Hollywood Reporter highlights top programs – taking into account their alumni on the Power Lawyers list as well as new and innovative courses, externship programs and other offerings – that could give students an edge in the industry.
1. UCLA
Nestled in the heart of Westwood, UCLA returns to the top of the list with a stellar offering through the Ziffren Institute for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law which includes two seminars taught by Ken Ziffren himself and a law course TV taught by Sandra of Lionsgate Back. There is also a program that guarantees internships at CAA, WME and Ziffren Brittenham to promising students as part of their admission.
2.Harvard
A graduate of iconic Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ivy has no trouble landing jobs in Hollywood, whether at top studios, elite corporations, or major media corporations. Students at the Recording Artists Project and the Transactional Law Clinic often find themselves advising artists, independent labels and others and may even help negotiate contracts.
3. USC
USC Gould’s Media and Entertainment Law program offers a new course in Digital Media Transactions, and an ongoing one in Web 3.0 that will address legal issues at the intersection of content and technology. Alumni have access to an exclusive LinkedIn group, and students have the opportunity to participate in its long-running Entertainment Law and Business Institute, frequented by industry players seeking new talent.
4.Berkeley
The Bay Area school offers an IP & Technology certificate – offering more than 50 related courses covering topics such as content creation, content ownership and regulation of streaming platforms, including a new Technology & Technology course. IP Transactions, which is a base for courses in sports, music and video game law.
5. Colombia
The Upper West Side Ivy emphasizes a strong internship program and gives students guidance and down-to-earth experience. Alumnus Matt Galsor recalls the visit of AFI founder Tom Pollock. Another student bragged about his expertise in copyright. “Pollock looked behind him and said, ‘Expertise? Who cares about expertise? How are you going to find customers? It was a great lesson,” says Galsor.
6. Southwest
This Los Angeles school was among the first to offer a law degree specializing in entertainment and offers more than 60 courses covering various aspects of the industry. Attendance at his Entertainment and the Arts pro bono legal clinic continues to grow, and dozens of students land internships in Hollywood each year.
7. Cardozo (tie)
The New York-based School’s FAME Center for Fashion, Art, Media and Entertainment; technology start-up clinic; the Filmmakers’ Legal Clinic; and the Data Law Initiative offer a multitude of opportunities to represent companies in several fields. Last year, he launched the Center for Visual Advocacy, which focuses on protecting the rights of artists and art institutions.
7. Loyola (tie)
The Los Angeles-based institution is renowned for its Entertainment Law Fellowship Program, which was designed with the help of top companies, major studios, and talent agencies. This year, it introduced a unique course on portraying talent in television, focusing on the perspective of actors, writers and directors, a departure from similar studio-based courses.
9. Brooklyn (tie)
Brooklyn offers a certificate in intellectual property, media and information law and a specialized course in sports law where students are placed with local sports teams, league headquarters and agencies. In response to the true crime boom, he organized a panel on defamation in biopics.
9. Penn (tie)
Although Penn doesn’t consider itself a top entertainment law school in the conventional sense, it does have plenty of Hollywood alumni. This year, Penn added Jennifer Rothman — among the top publicity law experts — to its roster of professors.
11. Georgetown (TIE)
The DC School’s Entertainment & Media Alliance is offering externship opportunities, while American Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is teaching a new class on entertainment disputes this year in addition to his Alternative Dispute Resolution course.
11. Yale (tie)
Although Yale’s curriculum isn’t specific to entertainment law, it more than makes up for that in advanced technology, cyberlaw, media, and First Amendment courses. Students can also join the Entertainment and Sports Law Association and attend one of more than 30 clinics. – BATHROOM
Honorable mentions
Cornell Law School; UC College of the Law, San Francisco; New York University School of Law; Stanford Law School
This story first appeared in the April 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
