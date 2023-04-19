Entertainment
Jonathan Majors is parting ways with Manager Entertainment 360 after being accused of domestic violence
@Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors was let go by his longtime talent manager, Entertainment 360. The company’s decision comes three weeks after the Dreams Magazine star was arrested for domestic violence in New York, Deadline reports.
Entertainment 360’s decision to part ways with Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania The actor was also due to issues with his general personal behavior.
The majors’ representational issues also extend beyond Entertainment 360. His public relations executive, The Lede Company, also began a rift with him last month.
THE avengers the actor’s career issues also extend beyond his management and public relations portrayal. He and fashion house Valentino mutually agreed that he would not attend this year’s Met Gala as a guest, as originally planned.
Before his representation and legal troubles, Majors filmed the second season of Marvel/Disney+ Loki, in which he reprises his villainous role as Kang the Conqueror. It is still expected to appear in Avengers: Kang Dynastyas there has been no discussion among Marvel executives to remove the actor from the MCU.
The Majors, 33, was arrested in Manhattan on March 25. He was charged with assault and harassment for an alleged domestic dispute with an unidentified 30-year-old woman.
New York police responded to a 911 call, which led to Majors’ arrest. The victim was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries, authorities said.
The actor, who remains represented by WME, is scheduled to appear in court on May 8. He faces multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York District Attorney.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said the actor’s defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry.Deadline in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.”
Chaudhry added at the time that “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman retracting these allegations.”
The Majors’ attorney also released a series of text messages to the media, which protect the woman’s identity. In the texts, the woman took the blame for the fight.
The texts read, “Please let me know you are well when you receive this. They assured me that you will not be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw my injuries and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about it. I told them it was my fault for trying to take your phone. I just got out of the hospital. Call me when you’re out. I like you.”
The Majors altercation comes amid a successful start to his career in 2023. Prior to his arrest, he was widely considered a rising star in Hollywood. Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed a total of $745 million at the box office. On the TV side, the actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award in 2021 for his role in Lovecraft Country.
Majors also received critical acclaim for his performance as a mentally ill amateur bodybuilder in Dreams Magazinewhich had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Disney’s Searchlight Pictures acquired the drama out of the festival, beating multiple bidders. The studio will release the film on December 8.
