Julian Sands’ son speaks out three months after search for missing actor
Actor Julian Sands has not returned from a hike on Mount Baldy in January, making it more than three months since the ‘Warlock’ star went missing.
His son Henry admitted he was trying to be “realistic” with his expectations that his father would not be found.
“I am extremely grateful for all the efforts that the search and rescue volunteer climbers and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s team have done so far to bring my father home,” Henry told The Times.
He added that he was “of course being realistic about the impact on research of the weather conditions over the past three months, it’s a 40 year record snowfall in California.”
Julian was first married to Henry’s mother, Sarah, from 1984 to 1987. Sands met his second wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, through her friend John Malkovitch. Evgenia and Julian have two daughters.
During a press conference for “Seneca On the Creation of Earthquakes”, Malkovich admitted his heartache over missing Sands.
“I’m godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well,” Malkovich added via Deadline.
“Julian and I were very, very close. I introduced him to his second wife, and we’ve been close since we met in 1983 on the set of The Killing Fields,” he said. “It is a very sad event.”
Sands was reported missing January 13. As an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, officials still hoped for his return a month after their search began.
“There is nothing more to say at this point than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received,” Henry said.
He added that he “looks forward to the search resuming as soon as the weather improves and ground conditions are safe and feasible.”
Rescue efforts continued throughout February for the 65-year-old actor in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.
“We haven’t gone into recovery at this point,” Rodriguez said in February. “It’s still considered a search and rescue mission. We don’t have a fixed date for it, but it’s definitely something we keep in mind.
“We are still conducting searches when the weather and conditions permit. For now, these are still being done by air due to the icy and other conditions on the mountain. But unfortunately nothing new has happened. developed.”
At the time, Rodriguez said it wasn’t “typical” to locate a missing hiker after a significant amount of time, but crews still held out hope.
“It’s happened before, but it’s not typical. Usually we are able to locate people in a fairly short period of time, but it has happened in the past,” she said. about teams finding hikers in distress following long-term disappearances.
Before Sands disappeared on the mountain, Rodriguez said the team had “14 saves in the last four weeks.”
The search was equally dangerous due to the extreme weather conditions. A risk of avalanche forced ground teams to halt their search at some point, and efforts continued in the air through the use of drones and helicopters, authorities confirmed.
In late February and March, a series of powerful storms hit the San Bernardino Mountains. Just before landfall, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the region.
By the end of the rare weather event, mountain communities were blanketed in nearly 10 feet of snow. Roads were closed, residents went without power for days and sheriffs reported 13 deaths under investigation, but ruled only one person died as a “direct correlation to the weather”.
Sands was an “extremely advanced hiker,” his friend Kevin Ryan previously told Fox News Digital. Ryan and Sands met while working on “Crossbones” together.
“It’s an incredibly tough hike with these weather conditions,” Ryan said. “You’re talking about six to eight to nine hours to get to the top, and when it’s icy it’s very difficult. I know Julian is an extremely advanced and very willing hiker. He’s in very, very good shape. And we’re very keen for this to be a positive return for him.”
He added: “I know how [he] is, and I know how smart and prepared he is. So I hold on. If anyone can pull it off, he can. And that’s all I can rely on for now. So I stand by that and say a prayer for him.”
Sands is known for his roles in ‘The Killing Fields’, ‘A Room With A View’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and ‘Warlock’.
He also appeared in “Ocean 13”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “Arachnophobia”, “Boxing Helena” and “Medallion”.
Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Julian Sands’ rep for comment.
Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink contributed to this report.
