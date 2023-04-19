Entertainment
Block 40 coming September Sun Sentinel
Downtown Hollywood is getting its first food court, slated to open in September on historic grounds that once housed the Great Southern Hotel, overlooking Young Circle’s iconic ArtsPark.
Located on the ground floor of the 1818 Park residential tower, the new Block 40 Food Hall will be operated by Society 8 Hospitality, using a model created at the group’s first food hall, the highly acclaimed Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery in Ft. Lauderdale. (Society 8 also operates popular spots like Park & Ocean and Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa on Fort Lauderdale Beach.)
Behind a new facade that simulates the nostalgic warmth of the Great Southern Hotel’s Mediterranean revival, Block 40 will feature 10 distinct dining kiosks, a large central bar and a wide patio with views of the grounds.
Customers seated at tables will be served from catering kiosks via the efficient QR code ordering menu model in place at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery. Bar service will also be available using the code.
One step up from the typical food hall, Block 40 will also feature a traditional restaurant, a combination taqueria and tequila bar with full-service waiters.
Society 8 founder Steven DApuzzo said he was looking to create a welcoming, food-focused community center that would incorporate casual dining and drinking, cooking classes, local artists and live entertainment. It has a metaphor for these ambitions in Block 40’s distinctive setting, its graceful arches and canopies, a relief from the cold, glass-and-steel monotony of modern urban architecture.
I want it to have that retro feel, and they did a good job. I find it charming. I think he has character, says DApuzzo.
Built 99 years ago by city founder Joseph W. Young, the three-story Great Southern Hotel was demolished in 2020 after sitting empty for nearly three decades on the southwest quadrant of Young Circle. The city and conservators had attempted to save the building’s facade, but it was deemed structurally unstable.
At the time, Chip Abele, CEO of Gold Coast Florida Regional Center, developers of the 19-story 1818 Park residential project that stood on the site, pledged to replicate, as best as possible, the original west-facing facade and north of the old hotel.
Apuzzo says Block 40 will have a modern, light industrial feel inside, but he appreciates the history of the place.
Were linked to a focal point for the Circle. It was always a place where people came to congregate, he says. It’s pretty cool that it’s the Great Southern Hotel. It was truly always a place of hospitality. It was an anchor then, and it will be an anchor now. Instead of rooms, its margaritas. Instead of a lobby bar, it’s the craft bar.
Restaurants, bars and recipes The Eat Beat
Twice a week
Dining out, cooking, and all the South Florida restaurant news and information you need.
Citing a new residential development around downtown Hollywood, he says 1818 Park is nearly full.
Block 40 is located between Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street, among the city’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares, each already lined with restaurants. DApuzzo says it is targeting a clientele with different habits.
These are gourmet restaurants. If you look at their menu they are driven by people sitting down and having food experience. Were not that. So I don’t see it as direct competition, he says.
DApuzzo envisions Block 40 as a pedestrian-friendly pit stop that he likens to the Las Olas Boardwalk, the Delray Boardwalk, which may include dining, but may just be socializing with friends.
You’re not just going to eat, it’s just part of your evening. Maybe you’re going for a drink, and that’s another part of your evening. What’s in your walk? he says. Even if you’re somewhere else on the street, you’re gonna end up here for this hanging out. That’s what I think Hollywood is missing.
For more information, visit Society8.com.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com. follow on Instagram @BenCrandell And Twitter @BenCrandell.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sun-sentinel.com/entertainment/restaurants-and-bars/fl-et-hollywood-food-hall-block-40-society-8-20230418-2w7ux6q5ifhapfryafgiltcuoy-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Fed Governor Bowman questions the need for a US digital dollar
- Coral Gables developer gets $60 million to build Hollywood apartments
- Wild met the classic test of playoff hockey in Game 1
- Red Dress With Rachel McAdams Cutouts Gives Dancing Lady Emoji Vibes | Parade
- A bear came into the man’s yard. Watch the moment they surprised each other
- New DCFHP alum COVID-19 vaccine candidate exhibits durable broad-spectrum protection in non-human primates
- Willie Brown points to the 1906 earthquake and fire in San Francisco – Yahoo News
- French Trade Minister visits UK after post-Brexit setback | France
- President Joko Widodo welcomes the Czech Prime Minister, a strategic moment for both countries
- Queens Of The Stone Age Announces UK 2023 Dates: How To Buy Tickets
- When Tabu spoke about manipulations in Bollywood and how she was replaced in several films: I faced disappointment, humiliation’
- SSB tax can meaningfully improve diet and health and generate cost savings