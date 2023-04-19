Block 40 coming September Sun Sentinel

Downtown Hollywood is getting its first food court, slated to open in September on historic grounds that once housed the Great Southern Hotel, overlooking Young Circle’s iconic ArtsPark.

Located on the ground floor of the 1818 Park residential tower, the new Block 40 Food Hall will be operated by Society 8 Hospitality, using a model created at the group’s first food hall, the highly acclaimed Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery in Ft. Lauderdale. (Society 8 also operates popular spots like Park & ​​Ocean and Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa on Fort Lauderdale Beach.)

Behind a new facade that simulates the nostalgic warmth of the Great Southern Hotel’s Mediterranean revival, Block 40 will feature 10 distinct dining kiosks, a large central bar and a wide patio with views of the grounds.

Block 40 Food Hall is set to debut in downtown Hollywood in September on the ground floor of 1818 Park, a residential tower built on land that once housed the historic Great Southern Hotel. The 18,000 square foot food hall will be located behind a recreation of the former three-story hotel facade. (Mike Stocker / Sentinel of the South Florida Sun)

Customers seated at tables will be served from catering kiosks via the efficient QR code ordering menu model in place at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery. Bar service will also be available using the code.

One step up from the typical food hall, Block 40 will also feature a traditional restaurant, a combination taqueria and tequila bar with full-service waiters.

Society 8 founder Steven DApuzzo said he was looking to create a welcoming, food-focused community center that would incorporate casual dining and drinking, cooking classes, local artists and live entertainment. It has a metaphor for these ambitions in Block 40’s distinctive setting, its graceful arches and canopies, a relief from the cold, glass-and-steel monotony of modern urban architecture.

I want it to have that retro feel, and they did a good job. I find it charming. I think he has character, says DApuzzo.

Steven D’Apuzzo of Society 8 Hospitality inside the 18,000 square foot Young Circle space in downtown Hollywood that will house Block 40 Food Hall. (Mike Stocker / Sentinel of the South Florida Sun)

Built 99 years ago by city founder Joseph W. Young, the three-story Great Southern Hotel was demolished in 2020 after sitting empty for nearly three decades on the southwest quadrant of Young Circle. The city and conservators had attempted to save the building’s facade, but it was deemed structurally unstable.

At the time, Chip Abele, CEO of Gold Coast Florida Regional Center, developers of the 19-story 1818 Park residential project that stood on the site, pledged to replicate, as best as possible, the original west-facing facade and north of the old hotel.

The Great Southern Hotel in downtown Hollywood in a circa 1925 photograph. (Hollywood Historical Society/Sun Sentinel)

Apuzzo says Block 40 will have a modern, light industrial feel inside, but he appreciates the history of the place.

Were linked to a focal point for the Circle. It was always a place where people came to congregate, he says. It’s pretty cool that it’s the Great Southern Hotel. It was truly always a place of hospitality. It was an anchor then, and it will be an anchor now. Instead of rooms, its margaritas. Instead of a lobby bar, it’s the craft bar.

Restaurants, bars and recipes The Eat Beat Twice a week Dining out, cooking, and all the South Florida restaurant news and information you need.

Citing a new residential development around downtown Hollywood, he says 1818 Park is nearly full.

An entrance to Block 40 Food Hall in downtown Hollywood, where a recreation of the facade includes the original signature tiles from the historic Great Southern Hotel, which was demolished in 2020. (Mike Stocker / Sentinel of the South Florida Sun)

Block 40 is located between Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street, among the city’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares, each already lined with restaurants. DApuzzo says it is targeting a clientele with different habits.

These are gourmet restaurants. If you look at their menu they are driven by people sitting down and having food experience. Were not that. So I don’t see it as direct competition, he says.

DApuzzo envisions Block 40 as a pedestrian-friendly pit stop that he likens to the Las Olas Boardwalk, the Delray Boardwalk, which may include dining, but may just be socializing with friends.

You’re not just going to eat, it’s just part of your evening. Maybe you’re going for a drink, and that’s another part of your evening. What’s in your walk? he says. Even if you’re somewhere else on the street, you’re gonna end up here for this hanging out. That’s what I think Hollywood is missing.

For more information, visit Society8.com.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com. follow on Instagram @BenCrandell And Twitter @BenCrandell.