



What makes a diva? Is it the clothes? The attitude? Just the label itself, used with contempt by a reviewer? A forthcoming exhibition atVictoria & Albert Museum (V&A) in London aims to get to the heart of these issues. Opening this summer DIVA will celebrate the stories of some of the greatest personalities in the performing arts over the past 200 years. The ultimate goal of the exhibition is to understand and analyze the myriad meanings contained in the word diva, explains the curator Kate Bailey in a statement. Critics use it asan insultas artists begin toembrace the label. At the heart of this exhibition is the story of iconic artists who, with creativity, courage and ambition, challenged the status quo and used their voice and artistry to redefine and reclaim diva, adds Bailey. DIVA will be split into two acts: the first focuses on historical understandings of divas, while the second explores how status has been reclaimed by contemporary artists. Before diva, the related term prima donna (Italian for first lady) had been used since the late 1600s to describe the female lead role in an opera, usually a soprano, according to theNational Opera of Wales. In the 19th century, the diva (goddess in Italian) became popular when many leading sopranos became so famous and celebrated that they almost became goddesses in the eyes of their adoring audiences. The V&As exhibition begins with Adelina Patti AndJenny Lind, two of the first opera divas, who rose to fame in the 19th century. Later, the definition of the terms expanded to include stars of the big screen, from silent film actresses to Hollywood stars of the Golden Age likeMae West and Marilyn Monroe. Monroes Fringed Black Dress Some like it hot (1959), which recently opened as a Broadway musical, will be featured in the exhibition. A haute couture dress by Josephine Bakeran American-born dancer and singer who performed primarily in France where she eventually became an agent of the French resistance against the Nazis during World War II. Spycraft wasn’t so much what Baker did as who it was, wrote Lauren Michele Jackson in theNew Yorker Last year. The most public figure of her heyday, she managed the trick of disappearing into visibility, of disappearing into the limelight. Just a few years ago, she became the first black woman to be inducted into the French Panthon. The V&A aims to celebrate the career of bakers from artist to activist. The second act of the exhibition turns to more recent artists, including Dolly Parton,Barbra Streisand And Rihanna. Revolutionary male divas such asElton John AndPrince are also included in this section. It’s wonderful to see the diva celebrated in this exhibition, and to see the V&A reclaim the title, says the Welsh superstarShirley Bassey in the declaration of the museums. The pink dress and diamond-studded rubber ankle boots she wore during her performance inGlastonbury in 2007 will be presented in this section. For me, she adds, the diva is the power of the voice and the ability to entertain, to succeed against all odds, to fight and overcome barrier after barrier: make your voice heard. DIVA will be on view at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London from June 24, 2023 to April 7, 2024. Recommended Videos

