Disney plans another big round of job cuts next week: Report





Walt Disney Co. is planning another big round of job cuts next week, eliminating thousands of positions, including about 15% of staff in its entertainment division, people familiar with the matter said. The entertainment division will be at the center of the cuts. (Reuters) The cuts will affect television, movies, theme parks and corporate positions, and will affect all regions where Disney operates, said the people, who asked not to be identified because details are not public. Some affected workers will be notified as early as April 24. The company did not respond to requests for comment. Disney said in February it planned to cut 7,000 positions from its workforce of more than 220,000, as part of an overall strategy to cut $5.5 billion in annual costs. The cuts are affecting the business, people said, including at Disney Entertainment, which was created in a restructuring this year as the home of the company’s film and television production and distribution operations, including streaming. As part of this restructuring, CEO Bob Iger decided to return authority to creative executives. He raised key lieutenants, including Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, the co-presidents of Disney Entertainment. As part of this effort, the company is reducing its commitment to general entertainment, focusing more on franchise properties and recognized brands. As a result, the entertainment division will be at the center of the cuts. All major media companies, including Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Paramount Global, are downsizing as Wall Street’s focus shifts from streaming subscriber growth to the high cost of operating online video platforms. In November, Iger returned to lead Disney after a $1.47 billion quarterly loss in the company’s streaming business precipitated the ousting of his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek.

