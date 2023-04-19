Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams helps turn vacant lot into garden

Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams was doing good.

The star was gardening with Ms. Meyer’s Clean Day in Los Angeles last week.

Tyler helps Ms. Meyer launch her Lots of Compassion initiative, which turns vacant lots into community gardens across the country.

He used Compassion Flower Hand Soap after working in the garden on National Gardening Day to launch the new Lots of Compassion initiative in Los Angeles.

“My Abbot Elementary on-screen character, Gregory Eddie, has an aptitude for gardening and helps his colleagues to create and maintain a school garden to help their students,” he said.

“I believe every school, neighborhood and community should be able to benefit from people like Gregory, those who are willing to roll up their sleeves and care about building something bigger for tomorrow,” Williams said.

THANKS! Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams was doing good. The star was gardening with Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day in Los Angeles last week

The Good Teacher: He plays a teacher on his hit show Abbott Elementary

“I am honored to partner with Ms. Meyer’s to launch Lots of Compassion and will be making a personal donation to the cause.

“I look forward to seeing how these gardens will inspire compassion in communities across the country.”

Knowing that unmaintained and vacant spaces can negatively impact communities with reduced mental and physical health, feelings of lack of trust and compassion in the community and more, Ms. Meyer’s Clean Day worked with partners nonprofit to create the Lots of Compassion program.

They call on people to use the power of the garden to inspire change.

A recent study shows that two-thirds of Americans perceive the United States has a compassion gap, and the brand sees an opportunity to embrace change by using the power of the garden to transform vacant space across the county and inspiring people to plant seeds of kindness in their communities, serving as a visual reminder that compassion is indeed blossoming.

Working with Williams, Ms. Meyer’s Clean Day created two opportunities to join the mission.

Pretty plants: Tyler helps Ms Meyer launch her Lots of Compassion initiative which turns vacant lots into community gardens across the country

Ground Support: He used Compassion Flower Hand Soap after working in the garden on National Gardening Day to launch the new Lots of Compassion initiative, in Los Angeles.

Clean: “My Abbot Elementary on-screen character, Gregory Eddie, has an aptitude for gardening and helps his colleagues to create and maintain a school garden to help their students,” he said.

People can support the Lots of Compassion program by purchasing Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Compassion Flower products, now available nationwide, with $1 from each product sold on MrsMeyers.com and Grove.co (up to 200,000 $ per year), benefiting community gardening efforts across the country.

Through the Lots of Compassion initiative, Ms. Meyer’s is committing up to $1 million from sales of Compassion Flower products to support the transformation of community gardens over the next five years.

Those interested in receiving funds to turn vacant or untended land into gardens for community growth, such as community organizations, non-profits, and others working in community garden space, can apply for a grant online at www.mrsmeyers.com/compassion.

Ms. Meyer’s Clean Day has a long-standing relationship with KidsGardening.org, a national non-profit organization, which will facilitate Lots of Compassion grants to selected applicants.

Good Guy: “I believe every school, neighborhood and community should be able to benefit from people like Gregory, those who are willing to roll up their sleeves and care about growing something bigger for tomorrow,” Williams said. Seen in April in Hollywood

Ms. Meyer’s has partnered with the Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative to build the first-ever Lots of Compassion garden in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

The Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative is a not-for-profit organization that attracts and coordinates investment through community and collaborative partnerships that increase local ownership and prosperity.

The first compassionate batch is part of Emerald South Collab’s Terra Firma program, which uses vacant land as an engine of opportunity to create jobs, grow small businesses, improve the local environment and improve the quality of life for neighbors. . Site Design, an award-winning landscape architecture firm based in Chicago, led the design of the garden which was then planted by friends from the Woodlawn neighborhood, involving the local community on all fronts to bring the space to life. It features a mural painted by Brandon Breaux, creative director of Emerald South Collaborative and multidisciplinary artist.

As part of Ms. Meyer’s ongoing commitment to the Woodlawn Lot of Compassion, Ms. Meyer will continue to partner with Emerald South Collaborative through 2025 and beyond to support community engagement and activities held at the site. of the garden.

“One of the most important but often overlooked assets of our neighborhoods is our land. By investing our time and resources in improving the earth through our Terra Firma program, we make this value visible and accessible to our communities,” said Ghian Foreman, President and CEO of Emerald South Collaborative. “Community spaces like Woodlawn’s Lot of Compassion spark the imagination and allow people to dream of what is possible from the simple act of planting a flower. I look forward to continuing to partner with Ms. Meyer to support community involvement in our Lots of Compassion garden site.