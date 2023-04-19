Hollywood writers vote to authorize strike

youUnionized film and TV writers have voted overwhelmingly to give their executives the power to call a strike if they can’t agree on a new contract.

In an email to members on Monday, the Writers Guild of America bargaining committee said nearly 98% of 9,218 votes were cast to authorize the strike, with nearly 79% of guild members voting. The guild is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a deal to address compensation and other changes brought about by streaming service dominance.

“Our members have spoken,” the email reads. “You expressed your collective strength, your solidarity and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers.”

The writers’ three-year contract expires on May 1 and executives could call a walkout the next day, but could extend the deadline if the two sides are close to a deal.

Negotiating issues include salary, the ability of writers to work for different shows during downtime from other projects, and, according to Variety, the use of artificial intelligence in the scripting process.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates for studios, streaming services and production companies, said in a statement Monday that a “strike authorization vote has always been part of the plan of the WGA, announced even before the parties exchanged proposals”. Its inevitable ratification should surprise no one.

“Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement,” the statement said.

Writers voted for similar strike authorization in roughly the same number in 2017, but an agreement was reached before a strike was called. The guild last went on strike in 2007.

