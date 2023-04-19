Experimental Art Takes Over the Lafayette Electron Arts Festival – Boulder Daily Camera

Experimental media can be exploiting a bug to create art, music without signing or delay, creating your own instrument through coding knowledge and much more.

The Lafayette Electron Arts Festival will present free , electronic and unique performance and art on Friday and Saturday. There will also be a paid event on April 30.

David Fodel is director and curator of LEAF. Fodel, who launched the festival in 2016, said LEAF artists capture a wide variety of electronic media approaches.

People will see things they might never have seen before. There’s novelty, surprise and a sense of magic, Fodel said.

Fodel said keeping the festival free and easily accessible to the community was a key aspect of forming LEAFs. The festival is founded by grants, private donors and local venues donating their space. He said that starting last year, ticketed events were added to the LEAF program.

This year, LEAF will feature Morton Subotnick and Lillevan as a ticketed event, at 7 p.m. on April 30 at the Arts HUB, 420 Courtney Way. Fodel described Subotnick as the grandfather of electronic music.

Subotnick started the San Francisco Tape Music Center, one of the first nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping artists produce media. Fodel said that without Subotnicks’ efforts to help elevate media artists, LEAF would not be possible.

The Collective, 201 North Public Road, will present the exhibition Sync curated by Debora Bernagozzi. The exhibition is part of LEAF and will be on view until April 30.

Bernagozzi is the executive director of Signal Culture, a non-profit organization where artists apply for residency to create and experiment with different mediums and art forms. She and her husband Jason Bernganozzi and Hank Rudolph founded Signal Culture in 2012. Signal Culture recently moved to Loveland.

Bernagozzi said curating the Sync exhibit is welcome from Signal Cultures in Colorado and a chance to show more art in the Front Range.

The exhibition showcases a variety of different media pieces, from digital video art to fiber art. Yvonne Buchanan’s interiors began with a computer glitch when she tried to upload a photo of a floor plan. But because she has coding and computer knowledge, she was able to exploit this problem and create different variations of the floor plan file. All four rooms are the same floor plan, all compromised in different ways. Buchanan also has the Spoken video posted at The Collective. This video explores how African tribal languages ​​became diluted due to slavery and were then completely lost to English.

Phillip David Stearns is also showing his high-resolution analog audio-video synthesizer at the Sync exhibition. The synthesizer is currently housed in a Nintendo Game Boy console case, which he calls his Slain Boy, on display. He also lays out theories of everything, made using an algorithm to translate code into textiles, which he then mounted on canvas.

Stearns will have a live performance and demonstration of his synthesizer at The Collective at 4 p.m. Saturday. On the LEAF site, Stearn says the synthesizer guides its performance.

Although it may seem that as a performer I “control” the performance, the opposite is true. The system is inherently chaotic and beyond control. The instrument guides me through different sonic and visual terrains as much as I direct our journey, Stearns said.

Other LoVid textile works are also on display, such as Signal Gaze from the Video Taxidermy series, where video images are printed onto textile and then worked as three-dimensional sculptures.

Rue Bainbridge will perform at the Center for Musical Arts, 200 East Baseline Road, Friday at 7 p.m. Gryphon Rue and Benton Bainbridge form the duo. They said their performance was improvised, with Rue contributing sound and Bainbridge contributing light. Bainbridge uses a modified game console to create the light show, which Rue then uses as the score.

The sound is a mix of what I would call planetary and extraterrestrial explorations, Rue said.

Rue said their music focuses on the journey that their improv performance takes. He called the music , and although it’s improvisational, there’s a structure to their performance. He said he interprets Bainbridge’s light drawings to create an open score.

Bainbridge added that his light designs are a response to street music. He said he didn’t play a video file with preloaded light animations, but everything was done live. He said his modified game console picks up signals from synthesizers, allowing him to create white-light drawings. The different signals allow him to control the light.

Rue said part of the performance is the excitement of watching them create the art in real time while risking potential failure.

We’re surprised every time because we don’t always know what’s coming next,” Rue said.

Rue and Bainbridge both come from artistic families. Bainbridge said it was a mix of nature and nurture that brought him to the world of electronic arts, as his mother was an artist and his father a computer engineer.

I grew up surrounded by cutting-edge technology and art. So for me, I always assumed that art would be made with electronic technology, Bainbridge said.

Ensemble Carbon Diablo will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Center des arts musicales. The set consists of the Carbon Dioxide Ensemble and the Diablo Montalban. The two have joined forces to present a multimedia reconstruction, deconstruction and live score for the 1910 silent film “Frankenstein.”

Mark Mosher of the Carbon Dioxide Ensemble handles live sampling, visuals and mixing. He said the group watched the film to create a palette for the performance. He said that while the performance will be improvised, there is a roadmap for what the band wants to achieve. Mosher said that as long as the monster was on screen, the group would be more chaotic and complete. However, during the slower scenes, Victoria Lundy on the theremin will be highlighted, to show the delicacy of the situation of the scenes.

Were playing with intention. We’re trying to get a result that compliments the film and provides recreation for the audience,” Mosher said.

The 1910 film “Frankenstein” was produced by Thomas Edinson and is only loosely based on Mary Shelley’s novel. Thomas Lundy of the Carbon Dioxide Ensemble plays the Copper Heart by manipulating it with dry ice and other objects. He said the film had nothing to do with the novel, and the soundtrack added by the Smithsonian Museum was not the suggested soundtrack for the film.

Thomas Lundys Copper Heart will play as the monster in the live score, as he can look strong and monstrous when dry ice contacts him.

The film is originally only 12 minutes long, but the sets version is 35 minutes long. By changing the frame rate, slowing down scenes, and adding visuals and their own soundtrack, the set uses the source material to tell its own story. A 16-second scene was slowed down to nearly 90 seconds for the sets performance, to emphasize the actors’ facial expressions.

Arlo White, also known as Diablo Montalban, said their performance will be unique and bring out the emotion of the 1910 film that might otherwise pass through the film too quickly.

It’s kinda dark, it’s kinda funny, White said. It’s a one-shot that bears the Carbon Diablo seal of approval.

Ryan Wurst and Aaron Alexander will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Center for Musical Arts. Together they will perform an improvised mix of ambiance and visuals to explore intimate environments built into tiny terrariums. Both teach music and media art at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Wurst said the visuals for the performance will be extremely close-up shots of terrariums to create alien landscapes. Wurst said he would process and coat the sounds to go along with Alexander’s live video.

We were kind of doing sonic-visual free jazz, in a way, Wurst said.

He said the performance will be improvised and based on water and waves. He noted that the performance will also play with the concept of time and how time works in the worlds created through Alexander’s visuals of the terrariums.

Wurst explained that through his background in music composition, he works to repeat a singular sound on himself to create an entirely new sound.

It’s like wiping your hand through an impressionist painting, but sonically, says Wurst.

Their performance is a real-time interpretation of the art of the other. Wurst said that while Alexander is creating the visuals, he thinks about how that atmosphere sounds and Alexander continues the visuals, guided by Wurst’s music. He compared their creative process to yes and improvisation techniques.