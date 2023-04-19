It Doesn’t Look Like Ikaris Actor Richard Madden Expects His MCU To Return

Eternals was something of a mixed bag, but it packed a hell of a punch when it revealed that Ikaris had both killed Ajax and secretly manipulated events in order to ensure that Arishem would emerge from within the Earth.

When his team turned their backs on him in order to save humanity, Ikaris decided he wouldn’t interfere and instead chose to fly towards the sun, seemingly ending his own life. And Richard Madden’s time in the MCU. There has been no official word on a Eternals sequel, but the movie ended with a major cliffhanger, and many fans are still hoping that Ikaris could have somehow survived or just faked his death.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility (we’re talking superheroes here), especially since Arishem might be able to resurrect the synthetic immortal through a body replica. After all, if you’re even at all familiar with the comics, you’ll know that death and resurrection are a big part of what makes an Eternal, well, Eternal.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com to discuss Prime Video CitadelMadden seemed to dash any remaining hopes we had for an MCU return.

“Well, it flew off into the sun. It’s kind of hard to come back,” says the actor. ” Is not it ? »

We don’t think he’s necessarily teasing anything there and if so, we’d assume he’s probably not chomping at the bit to join a franchise that made headlines for the delivery of the first movie. Marvel Studios’ “Rotten” (at least he now has some company with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Besides its role inCitadel, Madden remains a fan-favorite choice to play the next James Bond and is often imagined as all sorts of DC characters. Batman is somewhere high on that list, so maybe he’ll find a place in the new DCU.

We’ll see, but let us know how you think Madden might return as Ikaris in the comments section.