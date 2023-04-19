Coral Gables developer gets $60 million to build Hollywood apartments





Calta Group secured $60 million in financing to build an apartment building in Hollywood, Florida, property records show. The seven-story development will feature 180 rental units at 2215 Hollywood Blvd.half a mile west of 10-acre Young Circle Park, which serves as the anchor for the city. The funding includes a $50 million construction loan from the Miami-based company bridge invest and $10 million in preferred stock. Concord Summit Capital of which David Larson, Kegan Burger And Daniel Red arranged the financing declined to say who would take the capital. The project, which includes the Miami-based company Gilu development as a partner, is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025. Coral Gables-based Calta Group acquired the 1.6-acre site, which now houses a one-story retail building, last year for $9.5 million, property records show. Hollywood, a city located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, is experiencing a bustle of activity as land prices in major South Florida cities have skyrocketed over the past three years. PSTN partners And Bridge Investment Group secure an $83 million construction loan last year for a rental project near Young Circle Park, on the site of the former Bread Building, part of a $500 million mixed-use development The length of the beach, Trinity Investments And Credit Suisse Asset Management paid $835 million for the Diplomate Beach Resort earlier this year, making it the biggest hotel acquisition since the pandemic. Since 2021, Chetrit Group been buy units to aging Hollywood resort town condominium. The New York-based developer likely plans to demolish the building to build luxury condos. Julia Echikson can be contacted at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

