HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES release their first live version of ‘My Generation’





THEHollywood Vampiresthe legendary supergroup, release a new single today –“My Generation (Live at Rio 2015)”. The recording is taken from their breakthrough performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in 2015 and is part of their first live album LiveinRio, which will be released in June. With “My Generation”, Pete Townshend of The Who created a timeless classic in 1965. 50 years later, this song is revived by the Hollywood Vampires and performed in front of 100,000 fans. It’s rock in its purest form. Recognized for their incredible energy on stage, this performance is no exception. Alice Cooper, Johnny Deep, Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen and special guestDuff McKagan(Guns N Roses) performing the iconic bass lines once again shows why they are one of the best live bands in the world. In 2015, theHollywood Vampiresnot only released their first album, but also played one of their biggest concerts, which will now be released as their first live album. After this success and the media interest in the rock band par excellence, sold-out concerts and tours all over the world followed and in 2019, finally, the second album“Increase”. With over 50,000 physical units sold, millions of streams and worldwide coverage in major magazines later, fans, press and the band were ready to take these songs to the stage. Unfortunately, part of the tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will finally be made up for this summer. As it should be, the first live album will be released a few days earlier, on June 02, 2023 The new album “Live in Rio” will be released on the 2n/afrom June 2023 by earMUSIC as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited and numbered 2LP Gatefold Black and can be pre-ordered HERE:

