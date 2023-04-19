Silver Airways will remain at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport





Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based regional airline Silver Airways has reached an agreement with Broward County officials. The agreement allows the airline to remain at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on a new payment plan. The airline had missed several rent payments, which resulted in the airline owing the county over $1 million.

Missed rent payments Silver Airways had defaulted on several rents since the start of last year. The county’s director of aviation first issued a notice of default to Silver Airways on January 3, 2022. The notice stated that the airline owed the county $1,044,426.04 for rent. Silver Airways would contest this advice and the advice order was canceled the following day. SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Photo: Tom Boon | single flight Shortly after, the airline and the Broward County Aviation Department reached an agreement that the airline would pay $546,305.46 by January 11, 2022. The rest of the late payments would be reimbursed according to a mutually agreed repayment plan. However, when January 11, 2022 arrived, there was no payment from Silver Airways. The county ultimately issued a second Notice of Default on August 24, 2022. This Notice of Default stated that the airline owed the county $790,799. The county contacted the CEO of Silver Airways directly on September 1. The statement warned against tougher actions, saying: “The county has made several attempts to negotiate with Silver for payment of the outstanding balance, and Silver has failed to honor its obligations to the county.” A third notice of default was issued on December 15, 2022. The county applied the airline’s security deposit to the rent owed, but the notice stated that $957,750.17 was still owed. Since then, the airline has racked up even more debt in unpaid rent, and Silver Airways will most likely have to replenish its security deposit as well. The managing director of Silver Airways released a statement on the situation, saying: “We want and expect to quickly reach a negotiated resolution with the county that is fair to Silver and its employees and fair to the ratepayers of Broward County.” Silver Airways wants to continue serving the region However, Silver Airways and Broward County officials reached an agreement on April 18 regarding the unpaid rent. The forbearance agreement was signed by Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum and county attorneys. This was submitted ahead of a scheduled vote by the Broward County Aviation Department to vote on terminating the airline’s lease. Photo: Shutterstock: Felix Mizioznikov The agreement stipulates that Silver Airways must make an immediate payment of $200,000 to begin clearing its outstanding balance. Additionally, the airline must make another payment of $300,000 by May 19, $100,000 by June 16 and $100,000 by July 21. After that, the airline has to make monthly installments from August 2023 to April 2024. This will pay off the rest of the outstanding amount. amount of debt owed. Rossum acknowledged that Silver Airways failed to pay its bills on time. He promised that the airline would improve and do a better job in the future. Broward County Aviation Director Mark Gale spoke about the deal, saying: “It’s a shame we’ve come to this.” The agreement also states that if Silver Airways fails to make any of its payments, the agreement will be terminated. This could lead to a future eviction from the Fort Lauderdale-based airline.

