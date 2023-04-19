Star Entertainment announces 500 job cuts and cuts revenue as conditions deteriorate





Cut 500 jobs across the group

Adjusts yearly view of underlying EBITDA

Shares drop as much as 11.4%

Hires Barrenjoey for a strategic review April 19 (Reuters) – Australia’s Star Entertainment Group Ltd (SGR.AX) on Wednesday announced 500 job cuts and cut its full-year profit forecast, sending shares tumbling 11% as regulatory restrictions and weak consumer behavior weighs on the revenue of the casino operator. The company will lay off certain full-time equivalent employees across the group, cancel short-term and other incentives for the 2023 financial year, among other things, to reduce its operating expenses. The Star spokesman told Reuters the company had around 8,000 employees, bringing the job cuts to around 6.25% of its workforce. About 4,500 of the total workforce are placed in its Sydney waterfront casino, the spokesman said. Star’s stock fell 11.4% to AU$1.205, marking its worst intraday decline since mid-February, and was the biggest loser on the benchmark ASX 200 index (.AXJO). Star’s Sydney and Gold Coast casinos in particular are facing unfavorable operating conditions, with profits being hit due to the cumulative impact of regulatory operating restrictions and weak consumer behavior, Star said. Over the past two years, Australian casino operators have been plagued by regulatory scrutiny over alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws, with the proposed casino fee hike in New South Wales also posing challenges. significant challenges. “To put the operating environment into perspective, the group’s current earnings performance is at unprecedented levels outside of the COVID-19 period,” the company said. If current conditions persist, Star said it expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the full year 2023 to be between A$280 million (188. $44 million) and A$310 million. It is prior expectation was between 330 and 360 million Australian dollars. Star hired Barrenjoey Capital Partners to conduct a strategic review of The Star Sydney and seek “structural alternatives” to maximize shareholder value. The company was also making progress on plans to sell the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast, with indicative offers expected shortly, and said it was accelerating debt refinancing plans to improve the liquidity position. ($1 = 1.4859 Australian dollars) Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/star-entertainment-announces-job-cuts-trims-earnings-view-conditions-worsen-2023-04-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related