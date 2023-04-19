Jonathan Majors dropped by management and PR team after arrest





Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped by talent manager Entertainment 360 following a domestic dispute that resulted in his arrest. Deadline reported that Majors was dropped by his longtime managers three weeks after the star was arrested in New York on March 25 for an altercation involving a 30-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries in the head and neck. The publication claims that the decision to part ways with the actor was due to his personal behavior. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the 33-year-old has been charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment. Along with the loss of management, Majors’ PR firm Lede, which represents Will Smith and Emma Stone, quietly parted ways with him last month, according to Variety . Representatives for Entertainment 360 and The Lede Company did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment. Immediately after Majors’ arrest, the The American army pulled its “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign featuring the actor over deep concerns over the allegations. Although Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, caution dictates that we are removing our advertisements until the investigation into these allegations is complete, a spokesperson said in a statement to the hollywood journalist . Majors, who recently starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in the third installment of the boxing franchise Creed, was scheduled to attend the Met Gala on May 1 as a guest of Italian fashion house Valentino. According to Deadline, he will no longer go to a mutually agreed decision.. In a previous statement to BuzzFeed News, Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry argued that the actor was completely innocent and was clearly the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. Chaudhry added that the video evidence and testimony would exonerate her client, and she expected the charges to be dropped shortly. All evidence relevant to his charges would be in the prosecutor’s office and will not be made public. The unidentified alleged victim claims Majors struck her with an open hand, causing significant pain and a laceration behind her ear, according to the complaint. She also alleges that he put his hand on her neck causing bruising and significant pain. Majors remains represented by talent agency WME, which did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment on its client. Majors was released from police custody with a limited protective order. The actor is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

