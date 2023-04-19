Ford’s summer season will include Mac DeMarco, Lucinda Williams





The LA Phil announced the full summer season of Hollywood Bowl’s sister venue across the gorge, The Ford, with a typically eclectic and cross-cultural lineup that includes Mac DeMarco, Lucinda Williams, Jorge Drexler, the Milk Carton Kids, Darren Criss, Arooj Aftab, Meredith Monk, José James, a Bob Baker Marionette Theater children’s show, a Serpentwithfeet dance project and many more attractions. The smaller-sized amphitheater is one of the most popular venues for musicians to play in Los Angeles, though the Phil’s focus in its four months of annual shows is far less on commercial acts than on the maintaining an intriguing mix of all the arts possible, with jazz, Americana, and Latin and world music definitely a step ahead of pop in programming. Ticket packages for three or more programs went on sale today, here. Individual concert tickets go on sale May 9. The full Ford range is available here. The Ford kicks off a bit later in its 15-week season than the Bowl, with DeMarco the opening night attraction on July 14. He will perform music from his new album, “Five Easy Hot Dogs,” in his comeback after four years. The closing night is a movie: an October 28 screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with the “shadow cast” Sins O’ the Flesh in the Flesh. There’s only one other film screening scheduled for the Ford this summer — “Selena,” Sept. 23, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, presented in partnership with the outdoor film organization Street Food Cinema. Several multi-artist posters highlight the programming. A folk festival in Los Angeles will see the Milk Carton Kids joined by Waxahatchee, Willie Watson and other artists to be announced October 7-8. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, recent Grammy nominees for Best New Artist, will team up for a collaboration on September 20 that will fill the canyon with a distinctive brand of art music with Pakistani-Indian elements. Some of the non-ensemble headliners include, in chronological order, Darren Criss (July 23), Jorge Drexler (July 29), Local Natives (August 1), avant-garde Ukrainian quartet Dakha Brakha (August 4) , Lucinda Williams (August 10), José James (August 26), Armenian folk group Element Band (August 27), San Diego soul group Thee Sacred Souls (August 30), Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes (September 3), singer -songwriter Ryan Beatty (September 14) and Swiss/Latin instrumental group Hermanos Gutiérrez (September 28). One of the most intriguing selections is Serpentwithfeet’s dance project “Heart of Brick,” the West Coast premiere of a co-commission by LA Phil and New York’s Joyce Theater that’s described as “immersing in black gay love through visuals, dance and music.” It was created by Serpentwithfeet and co-written with Donte Collins, with direction by Wu Tsang and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. Fans of the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre, which became best-loved by Angelenos when it was forced to leave its old home in Echo Park and set up a new one in Highland Park, will be delighted to see the puppet transplanted to another place for a single on August 13. (Be sure to take note of the child-friendly start time of 10:30am) Meredith Monk will celebrate her 80th birthday with “Memory Game,” a vocal music program by the neo-classical composer in collaboration with the Bang on a Can All-Stars on August 31. Jazz Re-Evolution’s lineup for July 22 includes a roster that includes Amy Keys, Antonique Smith, Gary Dourdan, Joseph Marcell, Keith David, Miguel Sandoval, Nedra Wheeler, Reign Morton, Sophia Bacelar, Terrace Martin, Tracie Thoms and Wayne Bergeron. The comedy will be found in a July 28 performance by the Improvised Shakespeare Company and, on August 9, in a women’s comics lineup hosted by Marcella Arguello. The LA Phil will conduct most of its business across the street during the summer, but will cross Highland to join Icelandic modern jazz artist Laufey on September 16. For anyone who remembers “What’s Opera, Doc” in the Hollywood Hills setting, the opera will be released at the Ford with the Pacific Opera Project’s one-night presentation “The Barber of Seville” on August 25th.

