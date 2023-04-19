Calta Group secures construction loan for Hollywood rentals





The Calta Group has secured a $60 million construction loan for an apartment project in Hollywood, marking the company’s first multi-family development. Calta, led by Italian brothers Ignazio and Gaetano Caltagirone, and Miami-based Gilu Development, will build the eight-story Revv Hollywood project at 2233 Hollywood Boulevard, according to a company press release. The 180-unit building will offer studio and live-work units, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments. The financing package consists of a senior loan from Miami-based BridgeInvest and mezzanine debt from an undisclosed lender. David Larson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit Capital represented Calta. Construction is expected to begin this summer, according to the release. Completion is scheduled for the end of next year. Calta paid $9.5 million for the 1.6-acre development site last year, records show. The Caltagirones founded Coral Gables-based Calta in 2010, and were already immersed in real estate before that. The brothers grew up in a real estate dynasty in Italy and left the family business to gamble on the South Florida real estate market during the Great Recession. They remodeled and knocked down homes, including in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach. Calta has $250 million in real estate investments in South Florida, according to the release. Hollywood has caught the attention of developers in recent years. BTI Partners is planning a pair of 35-story towers with 856 apartments, 142,000 square feet of retail, 40,000 square feet of office space and approximately 1,600 parking spaces at 1701-1735 East Young Circle in downtown Hollywood. Double Block 57the project received municipal commission approval in october. Also in October, AMAC and ROVR Development scored $41 million in financing the construction of the eight-story, 180-unit Griffin 441 multifamily project at 4465 Griffin Road in Hollywood. Next to the Diplomat Beach Resort, Related Group and BH Group want to build a 38-storey condominium with 350 units, and a 43-storey condo-hotel with 500 units. Last month, the developers submitted an application to the City of Hollywood for the project at 3210 3690 South Ocean Drive.

