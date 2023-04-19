Think down: Proposed WGA Hollywood writers’ strike explained

Hollywood writers went on strike.

Think of any American TV show or movie and it was probably written by someone represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA). With news that the WGA voted overwhelmingly in favor of strike action, here’s your handy explanation for why Hollywood might put down its pens in protest.

The WGA represents approximately 11,500 screenwriters, which is a huge proportion of screenwriters contributing to American film and television productions. Thus, when 97.85% of the votes have been collected support a strikeit is clear that there is a big problem at hand.

And that problem is simple: streaming.

Since the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, which has become one of the biggest players in film and television production, it may have seemed like there were more opportunities for writers than ever. While the total number of shows and movies produced has increased, the pay conditions for American screenwriters have steadily deteriorated.

Budgets up, writers’ salaries down

The WGA released a report titled Writers don’t followdetailing the ways streaming platforms have pushed writers to the back of the priority list.

As series budgets have skyrocketed over the past decade, the median salary of writer-producers has plummeted, the report notes, with reports of writers now often working for minimal fees, regardless of experience. , and shows that it limped without full-fledged editorial teams.

The WGA union has imposed a minimum wage for writers called the Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA). For screenwriters working in episodic television series, the amount of the MBA has increased from 86% in 2013-2014 to 98% in 2021-2022.

Across all writing roles, from staff writers to showrunners, the percentage of people working at the MBA rate rose from 33% to 49%. Adjusted for inflation, that means the average writer has taken a 23% pay cut over the past decade.

If that wasn’t enough, it has been reported that many writers are forced to work for shorter contracts to produce the same work, further reducing the amount they are paid.

Outside of episodic TV, streaming platforms like Netflix haven’t even accepted the MBA for their hiring practices for comedy and variety shows, like talk shows.

In film, the WGA noted the decline in DVD sales and increased emphasis on blockbuster blockbusters, leading to a total reduction in scriptwriting jobs over the past decade. When a screenwriter is employed for a film, the figures also show that the salary has decreased by 14%, adjusted for inflation.

The fight for residues

As business boomed and studios collected nearly $30 billion in annual profits, writers’ pay fell. Studios deeply undervalue writers and threaten the sustainability of writing as a profession, said Laura Blum-Smith, director of research and public policy at WGA West.

One of the main talking points of the WGA writers’ strike is how streaming platforms have changed residual pay, once a crucial part of a writer’s life.

Residuals are the recurring payments a writer receives for their work on a show each time it airs. For writers of hit sitcoms like the hit show Friends that air repeatedly, residuals can be incredibly lucrative.

But streaming platforms that allow users to watch shows on demand don’t have a WGA-agreed standardized approach to residuals.

Last year the WGA successfully sued Netflix for underpaying the writers of the film starring Sandra Bullock birdhouse. While Netflix wanted to pay writers under a formula negotiated with other unions, the WGA argued that this was lower than writers’ union rates.

As a result, the arbitrator found that 216 screenwriters across 140 Netflix movies should be paid $64 million, which is $20 million more than they would have received under the deal Netflix originally sought.

Will the writers really go on strike?

Although WGA members voted to strike, negotiations continue.

The WGA is negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to see if they can agree on demands, ranging from improved pay and residuals to regulations on the use of AI in writing.

If negotiations fail, the WGA will strike from May 1, so time is running out for a deal.

The last time the WGA went on strike was in 2007, when 12,000 writers laid down their pen for 100 days. Different figures have been put forward to suggest the cost to the industry of the 2007-2008 strike, ranging from $380 million to $2.8 billion.

This strike was intended to demand higher residuals for the then-healthy DVD market and the booming streaming market. The WGA was successful in securing a requirement that streaming platforms hire unionized writers as well as an agreement on residual payments for streamed content.