Joe P talks about his very first tour, finding himself in college audience and Chicago Joe P talks about touring, finding himself in college audience and Chicago

For alternative singer-songwriter Joe P, performing has been an opportunity to surprise people with music centered around self-discovery. Joe, who first hit the stage in eighth grade, is embarking on his first headlining tour, which includes a show at the Beat Kitchen in Chicago on April 23. Other notable cities?

Joe P’s music quickly grew in popularity, reaching over 750,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 400,000 subscribers on TikTok in just three years. Writing music that appeals to younger audiences, Joe P said college is a formative time to find himself — he hopes to reflect that in his music.

THE DAILY: Have you ever played in Chicago before?

Joe P: I’ve played in Chicago a few times before. One of the times was crazy, because it was an over 18 place and there were all these kids trying to get in. They were messaging me on Instagram, and I tried to change the age limit, but it was impossible. So I ended up going out after the show and playing in a parking lot for them. We gathered around this lamppost on a street corner. There was a socket in the lamppost so I could plug an amp into it. It was crazy. It was hilarious. So I have a cool connection now with Chicago.

THE DAILY: As you approach your very first headlining tour, how are you feeling?

Joe P: It’s strange. I’m so nervous because all the other shows I just opened, and nobody really expects anything from the opening. Now there’s the public pressure that knows who you are and is excited to see you there. I’m more used to having to convince people and now people come to see it. It’s so weird, but I’m so excited!

THE DAILY: Which song do you think is underrated?

Joe P: I like the song “Yellow Lights”, which is the last song of my first extended game. It is the longest and the slowest. It’s the last song of the EP, so it’s not listened to much. It probably won’t be on the setlist, but I really like this one.

THE DAILY: What song are you most looking forward to performing on tour?

Joe P: My favorite, I would say, is “Color TV.“I always play this song at the opening of shows, and at the last chorus I usually stop to teach the lyrics to the audience. We were practicing for the tour the other day, and it came to the last chorus and I said, “What should we do? So I’m really excited to play this song because I want to see what happens.

THE DAILY: What impact has TikTok had on your career?

Joe P: When I post, I play the song as is so that when my music reaches people, they like it for the right reasons. I almost try to treat the app like a live show, and it’s really cool for people to get involved and connect with followers. I’m always blown away when I post something of me sitting on my steps playing and then my Spotify or Instagram numbers go up. It’s the best tool in the world for that.

THE DAILY: How do you hope your music will impact your listeners, especially those who are students?

Joe P: I really want people to do what they love to do. I hope that just doing this musical thing that I love so much gets people to do it. The college years are so formative in figuring out what you want to do. Go there, and you’ll understand when you get there. So I just hope my music can reflect that’s all I’ve ever tried to do too, and that it can inspire someone else to do the same.

