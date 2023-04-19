Entertainment
Joe P talks about his very first tour, finding himself in college audience and Chicago Joe P talks about touring, finding himself in college audience and Chicago
For alternative singer-songwriter Joe P, performing has been an opportunity to surprise people with music centered around self-discovery. Joe, who first hit the stage in eighth grade, is embarking on his first headlining tour, which includes a show at the Beat Kitchen in Chicago on April 23. Other notable cities?
Joe P’s music quickly grew in popularity, reaching over 750,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 400,000 subscribers on TikTok in just three years. Writing music that appeals to younger audiences, Joe P said college is a formative time to find himself — he hopes to reflect that in his music.
This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
THE DAILY: Have you ever played in Chicago before?
Joe P: I’ve played in Chicago a few times before. One of the times was crazy, because it was an over 18 place and there were all these kids trying to get in. They were messaging me on Instagram, and I tried to change the age limit, but it was impossible. So I ended up going out after the show and playing in a parking lot for them. We gathered around this lamppost on a street corner. There was a socket in the lamppost so I could plug an amp into it. It was crazy. It was hilarious. So I have a cool connection now with Chicago.
THE DAILY: As you approach your very first headlining tour, how are you feeling?
Joe P: It’s strange. I’m so nervous because all the other shows I just opened, and nobody really expects anything from the opening. Now there’s the public pressure that knows who you are and is excited to see you there. I’m more used to having to convince people and now people come to see it. It’s so weird, but I’m so excited!
THE DAILY: Which song do you think is underrated?
Joe P: I like the song “Yellow Lights”, which is the last song of my first extended game. It is the longest and the slowest. It’s the last song of the EP, so it’s not listened to much. It probably won’t be on the setlist, but I really like this one.
THE DAILY: What song are you most looking forward to performing on tour?
Joe P: My favorite, I would say, is “Color TV.“I always play this song at the opening of shows, and at the last chorus I usually stop to teach the lyrics to the audience. We were practicing for the tour the other day, and it came to the last chorus and I said, “What should we do? So I’m really excited to play this song because I want to see what happens.
THE DAILY: What impact has TikTok had on your career?
Joe P: When I post, I play the song as is so that when my music reaches people, they like it for the right reasons. I almost try to treat the app like a live show, and it’s really cool for people to get involved and connect with followers. I’m always blown away when I post something of me sitting on my steps playing and then my Spotify or Instagram numbers go up. It’s the best tool in the world for that.
THE DAILY: How do you hope your music will impact your listeners, especially those who are students?
Joe P: I really want people to do what they love to do. I hope that just doing this musical thing that I love so much gets people to do it. The college years are so formative in figuring out what you want to do. Go there, and you’ll understand when you get there. So I just hope my music can reflect that’s all I’ve ever tried to do too, and that it can inspire someone else to do the same.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @_kaylacohen
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @shannonmtyler
Related stories:
— Q&A: Safety Scissors talk about origin, future and bringing energy to the scene
— Q&A: A Conversation with Ava Earl, Singer-Songwriter and Northwest Romantic
— Q&A: Jonathan Hodges, creative force behind Chicago solo project Bomethius, talks about the latest release
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/04/18/lateststories/joe-p-talks-first-ever-tour-finding-yourself-in-college-and-chicago-audiences/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google Play Store app developers offer payment options following CMA investigation
- ‘Luckiest’ mom battles stage 4 stomach cancer
- Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Jokowi left Jakarta today, Eid in this city
- How the Potential Strike Affects Business in Hollywood – Deadline
- Lancashire Cricket celebrates Ramadan with groundbreaking Iftar at Emirates Old Trafford
- This affordable wear-everywhere dress is key to Victoria Beckham’s holiday wardrobe | British vogue
- How the Force of Continuous Innovation is Stimulating Growth, Retail News, ET Retail
- ‘Like an earthquake’: A parking garage located in New York City
- Netflix will soon charge US users to share accounts
- Meet the Actor Playing General Hospital’s New Ethan Lovett
- The CFPB has released a special edition of its oversight highlights that focuses on violations of the law