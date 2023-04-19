Entertainment
Bollywood actor celebrates Arjun Tendulkar’s first IPL box office with tweet about ‘nepotism’
Last update: April 19, 2023, 09:36 IST
Arjun Tendulkar (right) made his IPL debut last Sunday against KKR. (Photo credit: Sportzpics)
Several former cricketers took to Twitter to praise Arjun Tendulkar’s impressive display with the ball during a match between MI and SRH on Tuesday
Arjun Tendulkar left quite an impression with a stunning final in an IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Defending 20 runs, Arjun allowed just five runs in as many deliveries as SRH was knocked out for 178 on a chase of 193.
The left-arm pacer also earned his first IPL career wicket as MI won by 14 runs. He finished with numbers of 1/19 from 2.5 overs.
Executing his plan well, Arjun garnered plenty of praise from Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, shooting those who scoffed at the 23-year-old’s nepotism.
Arjun is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who also represented MI during his playing career.
Many made fun of him for his nepotism but tonight he showed his place was well deserved Congratulations Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar,” Preity tweeted after the game.
Former West Indies cricketer and now popular commentator Ian Bishop is full of praise for the youngsters.
It was a great last from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Kudos to him,” Bishop tweeted.
It was a great last from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Of course. Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 18, 2023
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt that Arjun had grown after his eye-catching performance against SRH and wished the versatile player a long and successful career.
Arjun Tendulkar has grown in stature today. The captains’ justified confidence in finishing a close final, held his nerves, won his first IPL wicket. Congratulations Paaji, I wish Arjun a long and successful career. @sachin_rt #Arjun,” Kaif tweeted.
Arjun Tendulkar has grown in stature today. The captains’ justified confidence in finishing a close final, held his nerves, won his first IPL wicket. Congratulations Paaji, I wish Arjun a long and successful career. @sachin_rt #Arjun Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 18, 2023
Virender Sehwag, one of the best openers to have played the game, sent his wishes. So happy to see Arjun doing well. @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work is paying off and I bless you that this is just the start of great things to come. Well done Arjun!” Sehwag tweeted.
So happy to see Arjun doing well. @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work is paying off and I bless you that this is just the start of great things to come. Well done Arjun! #SRHvsMI Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2023
In conversation with broadcasters, Arjun said he loves bowling.
I love bowling, I’m happy to bowl whenever the captain asks me to and stick to the team plan and give my best,” he said.
When asked what conversations he had with his father, Arjun replied: We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to support what I practice in every game. I just focused on my outing, playing good lengths and lines from the start. If it swings, that’s a bonus, if not, so be it.”
|
