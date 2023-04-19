News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood invites the community to attend the Social NextGen on Monday April 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. Or bar, located at 8228 Santa Monica Boulevard. Participation in the NextGen event is free, but RSVPs in advance are requested through Citys NextGen SplashThat event web tool. NextGen is a civic participation initiative aimed at engaging voters under the age of 40 who wish to be involved in civic life, and in particular those interested in participating in the evolution of government programs and services in West Hollywood. The event is for members of the NextGen community but is open to everyone. The event will be an opportunity for the next generation of West Hollywood to socialize, network and learn about engagement opportunities in the City of West Hollywood, including current advisory board and commission vacancies, open calls for artists and art consultants, and more. People who live, work and play in West Hollywood are encouraged to come, mix and mingle. Attendees are encouraged to park at the Kings Road Parking Garage located at 8383 Santa Monica Boulevard and use the free Cityline Commuter shuttle to get to the event. Parking validation will be provided. The closest shuttle stop to the parking lot is located on Santa Monica Boulevard at Kings Road. Shuttles will depart every 15 minutes and include a stop at the event location on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Jolla Avenue. The Cityline Commuter will operate until 8:45 p.m. on the day of the event. In 2016, the City of West Hollywood launched the NextGen initiative to improve outreach and engagement with the city’s population 40 and under. The move represented an intentional shift in how the City engages with the next generation of residents and community members. Nearly half of the residents of the city of West Hollywood are under the age of 40. Yet many young people in the city do not actively participate in local decision-making. The NextGen is passionate about a myriad of issues, yet this age group is disproportionately underrepresented at all levels of government leadership, as well as in the voting electorate. For more information, please contact Jasmine Duckworth, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6559 or jduckworth@weho.org. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or slunn@weho.org.

