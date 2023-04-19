Shehzada: Why does ultimate underdog Kartik Aaryan’s new film end up endorsing Bollywood nepotism?

Kartik Aaryan has always positioned itself as an underdog in the film industry. Born in Gwalior to medical parents, the actor walked the typical long and arduous path to success that many like him are forced to follow in an industry that relies on flattery, friendships and good fortune. Much of Aaryans’ success can be attributed to his carefully crafted public image as one of us. He is an ambitious icon, the living embodiment of the Indian dream, someone who escaped his position in society through hard work and hustle and bustle. Why, then, his last film Shehzada does it seem to condone nepotism?

Based on the Telugu-language hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada opens with a scene so lopsided it’s guaranteed to give you a narrative boost. In this one, Paresh RawalCareer clerk flippantly plays with the idea of ​​giving up his newborn son in an act of benevolence to his boss, but lights up moments later when he decides to kidnap his newborn son in exchange . His goal is to deprive the child of a privileged life, while ensuring that his own son, the one he abandoned, can live the life of luxury he could never have lived otherwise.

One of Shehzada’s early scenes serves as a stark metaphor for the foreigner’s experience in the film industry. Aaryan plays Bantu, the now grown boy that Rawals’ character kidnapped in the opening scene. Bantu does not know it yet, but he is the eklauta waaris of the rich Jindals. Separated from them at birth, he continued his law studies in Amritsar and found himself knocking on the door of a prestigious firm where Samara, the character of Kriti Sanons, works. Although she is a lawyer herself, Samara spends most of the film dancing in glamorous places and being pushed around like a farm animal by her father, who wants her to accept a rishta. Coincidentally, the person she is settling with is Raj (Ankur Rathee), the young man the Jindals believe to be their heir. But Raj is actually the biological child of Rawals’ character.

Return to the Bantus. He shows up at the law firm one day, only to be told by Samara that he doesn’t stand a chance against the Harvard and Cambridge graduates they usually accept. See merit without rejecting. It’s not fair, says a discouraged Bantu. Samara takes a moment, then calls her into the room to basically audition for the job, using two of her actual clients as props. The scene is effective enough to communicate what director Rohit Dhawan, himself born into nepotism, has to say on the controversial subject. He seems to understand that the biggest challenge for most foreigners isn’t finding a job, but getting a foot in the door.

The term underdog was co-opted by a very specific corner of social media in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Eventually, it slipped into the mainstream; the farce culminated when Taapsee Pannu announced that the shed was calling his new production company Outsiders Films. Shehzada’s Jindals represent Bollywood’s old guard. Their lavish home not only exists isolated from the rest of the world, but almost in another reality. They are out of touch with the masses, who are represented in the film by their icon, Bantu. But Bantu isn’t exactly an outsider, is he? Even though he was raised outside of the elite ecosystem, it is decided by the filmmakers that only genetics should dictate one’s desire to do good. When we first meet him, Bantu is a slacker who laughs when goons harass his sister, but when he finds out he has royal blood, so to speak, he transforms into a Shah Rukh Khans character. by Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Curiously, SRK’s co-star in that film, Saif Ali Khan, still holds the dubious honor of making the most tone-deaf comments about nepotism. I’m generally seen as a very privileged person and I probably am, he started rather soberly in a 2017 interview with Firstpost, before taking a wild left turn: it’s easy to confuse nepotism with genetics . Perhaps there is also something in the genes that makes many descendants of Raj Kapoors actors or cricketers from Pataudis. I think it’s actually eugenics and genetics that come into play. More recently, Raveena Tandon and Zayed Khan also made similar comments about nepotism. Tandon, herself the daughter of a filmmaker, suggested filmy kids might have art in their bloodstream, and Khan, also the son of a filmmaker, said stars have a divine duty to help. their children.

But each of them misunderstood the basic point here. In the context of the film industry, which, let’s be clear, can’t be compared to business or science, nepotism isn’t really about how many projects you’re able to land. It’s about access; a talented outsider may never get it, but an untalented insider will invariably get it. And access is not limited to one time only; star kids can return for refills. Shehzada, at least in this audition scene, seems to understand that. Of course, Zayed Khan and the others can say that ultimately the audience decides. But Zayed, mate, haven’t they already?

After a rather on-the-nose monologue in which Aaryan literally invokes nepotism, Shehzada’s commentary on the subject ends on a typically convoluted note in the film’s penultimate scene. Ronit Roy’s character learned that Bantu is his biological son, and Raj is not. But Bantu asks his father to keep this a secret from his wife Yashoda, played by Manisha Koirala, as he doesn’t want her to lose Raj. Why Bantu assumes that the shed should evict Raj just because she gained another son remains a mystery. Does he see Raj as an empty milk bottle, meant to be left outside the door to be replaced the next day with a new one?

Yashoda enters the scene, flanked by Raj, and embraces Bantu. While openly dismissing Raj for being a good-for-nothing waste of space, as if he isn’t there, she thanks Bantu for all he has done and tells him that he is as good as a son for her. For a moment, it seems like Shehzada, almost unwillingly, stumbled while making an important point about reunited family and the overemphasis on blood relations. But then she delivers the punchline. Yashoda looks at Rawals’ character and gives him a five-year mission to turn Raj into a Bantu. Jo salon ki foreign education Raj ko nahi sikha payi, woh tumne bantu ko old Delhi ki galiyon mein sikha di, she told him. Make my kingdom like your people. Let’s start at the beginning, but keep your house. At agle 5 saal mein, usse clerk se PDG bana do.

Even though true talent is literally staring her in the face, Yashoda will always favor her own son to take over the family business and not the ostensible stranger. Before I can say what? Dhawan cuts. There’s a lot wrong with the film, the outdated tone, its utter disregard for Sanon and his character, and its forgetfulness of the optics of poking fun at a character named Valmiki and despite all his disruptive ambitions, Shehzada seems to have inherited of the worst qualities of Bollywood.