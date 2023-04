Hollywood apartment tower at 1717 N Bronson Avenue survives appeal

A redevelopment project a parking lot just south of the US-101 freeway in Hollywood overcame another hurdle.

At its meeting last week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to keep approval for a 23-story skyscraper project at 1715-1739 N. Bronson Avenue, rejecting an appeal that sought to block construction of the project. The proposed development from MD development And Massachi would include 128 apartments above a semi-underground car park for 134 vehicles. Fees approved last year by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission include density bonuses allowing for a larger structure than allowed by zoning rules. In exchange, the tower is required to set aside 11 of the one, two and five-bedroom apartments offered as affordable affordable housing for tenants at the very low income level. Steinberg-Hart designs the tower, alongside the firm of landscape architects Kingdom. The building, which would stand 270 feet tall, is intended to have a different shape on each of its sides. A twisted glass facade and double-height amenity spaces would be integrated into the side of the structure.

The tower had faced two appeals in its previous Planning Commission hearing and had faced more opposition from city council. In August 2022, Casey Maddren of Citizens for a Better Los Angeles appealed the right to review the project’s site plan, arguing that the skyscraper is incompatible with surrounding developments and would accelerate gentrification in Hollywood. “As real estate investors continue to pull RSO housing off the market, as low- and middle-income households face rising rent charges, as the homeless population continues to rise, scratches Luxury skies like this, which include a paltry number of affordable units, only serve to exacerbate gentrification and displacement,” Maddren wrote. “To put it plainly, this high-end skyscraper seems designed to aggravate the inequalities that plague Hollywood and Los Angeles in general.” Additionally, Maddren opposed the granting of density incentives and a categorical exemption from further review under California’s Environmental Quality Act.

A staff report disputed the allegations raised by the appellant and recommended dismissal of the appeal, citing lack of evidence. The two joint venture partners, while new to high-rise development in Hollywood, are no strangers to the Los Angeles area. DM Development recently completed work on The Harlanda luxury rental development in West Hollywood, while Massachi is now under construction on an adjoining building elsewhere in Hollywood. Follow us on social networks: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.urbanize.city/post/hollywood-apartment-tower-1717-n-bronson-avenue-survives-appeal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related