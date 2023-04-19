Opinion: On the red carpet, don’t sweep celebrity sentiments under the rug

During spring break, I attended two premieres and watched two red carpet events.

UCLA sees its fair share of celebrities on campus, but somehow this was my first time seeing someone of note. Although LA is the capital of the entertainment industry, the appearance of a celebrity always triggers chaotic scenes reminiscent of piranha feeding frenzies.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon aren’t freshly rated stars anymore, but with their heritage, perhaps it only makes sense that everyone behind the fence is screaming their names. It was expected. What wasn’t entirely predictable, at least for me, was the commodification of it all.

A lot of people had posters of completely independent movies stuck on canvas board. This level of preparation implied that they were regulars, regulars, or maybe even professional autograph seekers. They blasted their way forward the minute a star stepped out of their requisite black SUV.

And those same people moved along the line with the stars, forcing other people to step aside just to get another chance to get something signed.

Afterwards, I heard some talk about autographs as if they were trading cards.

“Did you get Jason Bateman? “No, I have a Chris Tucker.”

They were considered objects or objects of consumption. But personally, I thought it was pathetic to go that far for a signing that they clearly didn’t appreciate as much as the effort they put in.

We all objectify celebrities daily.

Over the past century, our societal obsession with celebrities has contributed to the growth of a submarket of paparazzi and tabloids. And even with the dwindling presence of the print media, similar – though perhaps more reliable, ironically – sources like TwoMe have popped up.

We boil down these famous people to their looks, the trends they set, and – very occasionally – their work. It’s easier online, where you can be anonymous, faceless, and easier to ignore. And, because of name recognition, celebrity news provides easy-to-promote trends for social media companies.

But it’s one thing to do it online and another to do it in person.

On the red carpet of “Murder Mystery 2”, the second premiere I attended, Mélanie Laurent arrived quite late. She hit the red carpet to talk with the rest of the cast. It didn’t look like she was going to sign anything – at least on my side.

“Melanie! I’ve waited hours just to see you! someone shouted from the sideline.

Thereupon, Laurent came to sign a few articles. But why she did it tainted the whole thing a bit. It seemed manipulative to say the least, especially for an international French actress who never reached the same levels of American fame as her costars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Tellingly, Aniston didn’t give in to the pressure and only signed autographs on one side.

The way we treat celebrities is clearly unacceptable.

There’s an argument to be made that the purpose of red carpets is to incite some kind of obsessive behavior in the first place. After all, when almost everyone on the red carpet is rich or famous, why even leave space at the periphery for non-celebrities if having them there isn’t necessary?

Word-of-mouth is a popular driver of success, and there’s always at least one movie every year that exemplifies this phenomenon. The 2022 multiversal drama “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was expected to gross $58 million domestically, even after being in theaters for weeks. But its popular popularity ended up taking the film to so much more. Red carpet events, previews and free preview screenings generate word of mouth and often contribute to the success of films.

Some actors depend on something similar if they want to become famous. Just as there is a market for celebrity gossip, there is a mirror market for recognition through controversy.

And celebrities are often hired to do some promotion, which includes talk shows and social media appearances beyond premieres and red carpets.

One way or another, we expect celebrities to still be active. Always be the bright, shining stars we see on the big screen.

After all, that’s all we see: their on-screen – and carefully calibrated off-screen – personalities. But seeing them that way, society has taken human beings and turned them into objects.