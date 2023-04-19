Former Chucky actor Ed Gale accused of trying to meet underage girl for sex

Actor Ed Gale, best known for his costumed portrayal of the original Chucky, has been confronted in Hollywood by a “child advocacy group” posing as minors to “catch” predators.

The meeting took place on Friday, April 14, when the group which calls itself the “Creep sensor unit“(CC Unit) confronted Ed Gale with a dossier containing impressions of alleged sexual conversations he had had with a decoy account posing as a 14-year-old boy.

The CC Unit organization is led by a person who goes by the name “Ghost” to protect his identity from the public.

“The days before the meeting, [Gale] got very, very graphic,” Ghost told LA Weekly. “He talked about how he wanted to be inside the kid.”

While the LAPD was called to the scene, Gale was not arrested, with the CC Unit saying officers cited Gale’s medical condition as a contributing factor.

The LAPD incident report says Gale allegedly attempted to “communicate with a minor, with the intent of having sex”, with investigators planning to follow up on the incident.

The group has been known to livestream their “takes” on YouTube or Instagram, but did not stream Friday’s interaction. The band also said Gale was their 353rd “take” since debuting their “To Catch a Predator” style stings in 2018.

Ghost told LA Weekly that CC Unit had had conversations with Gale through a decoy social media account since February. During these conversations, Gale allegedly expressed wanting to perform lewd acts with the decoy.

According to the CC Unit, Gale would go so far as to suggest wanting to perform oral sex acts and sometimes sex acts involving urination.

Regarding how Gale allegedly tried to lure the underage lure to his Hollywood apartment, Ghost said they told Gale they would explore the Hollywood Walk of Fame area, which the former actor Chucky suggested that she drop her things off at her apartment, so she wouldn’t have to carry them around.

“He told the decoy to bring a bunch of souvenirs, so he could… autograph them,” Ghost told LA Weekly. “But throughout the discussions, he was asking for child pornography.”

Expecting a young boy, Gale allowed Ghost, who wears a mask that covers his lower face, into his apartment before Ghost revealed a camera and his true reasoning for being there.

“He said, ‘I knew this was coming! Ghost said. “He basically admitted everything. He admitted to wanting to have sex with this kid. He said he could have fallen if the kid had wanted to.

Gale then allegedly admitted to having had sexual conversations with at least 10 other minors in the past.

From there, Ghost had a two-hour conversation with Gale before the LAPD arrived.

The San Diego-based CC Unit has several decoy social media accounts, posing as minors. During at least 353 cases, men approached these accounts, had conversations and possibly physical encounters. The moment a meeting is arranged, the group will print out transcripts of the conversations and confront the suspected predators. Local police will then be called, often leading to arrests.

Gale did not voice Chucky in Child’s Play 1 and 2, but was the suitable stuntman for the character. He was also known for doing the stunts for the character of Howard the Duck in 1986.

“It’s ironic that in the movie the serial killer doll goes after an underage boy and then in real life this guy does the exact same thing,” Ghost said. “He kind of embraced the role.”

An attempt to reach Gale was made by LA Weekly. This post will be updated if a statement is made on his behalf.

