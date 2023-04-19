Poet Shonda Buchanan added to West Hollywood Gateway Billboard’s Poetry Month display

The West Hollywood Gateway, located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard, annually features poets for National Poetry Month. WeHo residents can encounter poetry in their daily lives with excerpts from poems currently featured on Gateways’ main digital billboard. This year, the gateway added three new poets. Former City Poet Laureate Steven Reigns highlights each poet to add to the profiles he made in the last year. Below is a Q&A with poet Shonda Buchanan.

Name: Shonda Buchanan (hers/hers)

Poetry: Who’s Afraid of Black Indians? ; Trim: GoddessCountry Poems; Voice of Leimert Park I & II.

How many years in Los Angeles?

In total, 23 years. Since 1987, I’ve either lived here or spent a lot of time coveting LA and its stories, and finding poetry in every nook and cranny.

What can you tell us about the excerpt on the West Hollywood GatewayBillboard?

First of all, thank you, Steven Reigns, for being the mastermind behind the WEHO Gateway Poetry Month Billboard! How amazing! My excerpt on the billboard is from a poem in my poetry book, Who’s Afraid of Black Indians? and is the forerunner of my memoir, Black Indian, sharing stories of my family’s heritage and oral history of being mixed race, African American, Native American, and European: since 1830, every year at the U.S. Census, my third great-grandfather has disappeared into his skin. First Indian, then mulatto in 1840, in 1850 he ended up being white. What were we? These stories explore this duality caused by American race-related laws that have splintered families of color across the country since the 1500s, in and out of American Indian reservations and slave plantations where Africans (renamed Negro, Colored, Black, African American) lived incredibly tough lives. Still suffered from the effects of this legacy of enslavement. Watch Black Lives Matter.

Does the West Hollywood Gateway or WEHO mean anything to you?

West Hollywood is where my cousin, Cliff Stafford, lived and worked when he came to Los Angeles in the 80s to break into film. He was like a god to me because he was a handsome, gentle man. Cliff was an extra on GoodTimes and other TV shows and movies before he died of AIDS in Cedar Sinai. It was a sad and scary time for us and for the gay community as a whole in West Hollywood and LA County. I write poems about Cliff and how he impacted my life with his kind heart.

When and how did poetry find you?

Poetry found me. Not really. When I was 9, I found a poetry book, “I Am the Black Brother”, in my cousins ​​basement (not Cliff) when I was staying there for the weekend. Then I “accidentally” stole this book, even though I really thought I was just borrowing it. The book by Harlem Renaissance and New NegroMovement poets shook me, changed my life forever, and made me the social justice poet I am today. I think my cousin got a hefty book fine from the Lansing Public Library, but he never made me pay it back.

What was a career highlight in poetry?

I’ve had so many amazing moments as a poet, but the event I just hosted for TheBroad on April 9, “When We Dream in Bittersweet Tongues,” was a multi-ethnic, multi-narrative experience. fantastic. I’m also hosting an event for Grand Performances on August 25th, so put that on your calendar!

Why did you write your memoirs, Black Indian?

I wrote Black Indian because this story is universal and has never been told in a memoir before. This is the real story of America. The one that was hidden. It’s also the story of my wives, and how the drug epidemic of the 80s had the worst impact on my family, and it’s about our will to survive. My book is Joy LuckClub meets color purple meets help and ceremony. Were not tragimulattos. Were half-bloods in America. My upcoming books, The Lost Songs of Nina Simone and Children of the Mixed Blood Trail: The Formation and Migration of Mixed Race Communities, Free People of Color and Black IndianFamilies, Settlements and Villages from the Southeast to the Midwest will further explore this narrative creatively. . , critical and historical.

You teach at Alma Colleges MFA in the Creative Writing program and at Loyola Marymount University. What did teaching writing mean to you?

When I lead writing workshops and in classrooms, I cherish and cherish the feeling of teaching other young and old aspiring writers how to tell their stories. I love helping them see how valid and valuable their stories are, and that we need all of our voices to change and transform society.

How can people find out more about you and your workshops?

I share everything on Instagram, so follow me! Also on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn @shondabuchanan, and I try to post all my workshops on my website,www.shondabuchanan.com. Thanks again, Steven and West Hollywood Gateway!