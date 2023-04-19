Jeremy Renner: Police footage shows medics treating Marvel actor after snow plow accident | Ents & Arts News





Police body camera footage has emerged showing medics treating Jeremy Renner after a snowplow accident nearly killed him. The scene shows rescuers rescuing the stricken Marvel star at the crash site where a pool of blood can be seen in the snow. The 52-year-old actor was using the PistenBully plow to help his nephew Alexander Fries free his Ford van from the snow when the machine, weighing six tonnes, started rolling down the hill. It was dragged under the plow and broke more than 30 bones. Picture:

A PistenBully snowplough. File Picture

Neighbors helped Renner as emergency services were heading to the incident near the Mount Rose Freeway near the Nevada-California border on New Years Day. The actor was injured “in the chest, face, extremities and head” and was airlifted to hospital. The video also shows his nephew recounting what happened. Mr Fries said: “He came up and then turned around, walked out to say something to me and that’s when it started to hit me head-on. That’s when- there he tried to get back in there. “That’s where his blood is, that’s where it all happened. He tried to jump on [the plough] and it won.” Authorities said the vehicle may have had mechanical issues. Renner spent time in intensive care and shared updates on his recovery at home. Read more US news:

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting black teenager in the head

Fox News $1.6 billion libel battle in court Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:31

Jeremy Renner enters recovery update

Despite the severity of the crash, the Hawkeye actor said he had “no regrets” in an interview with ABC News. He added: “I refuse to let it be a trauma and let it be a negative experience. He’s a man I’m proud of because I wouldn’t let that happen to my nephew. “So change the narrative of being a victim or making a mistake or whatever. I refuse to be f****** haunted by this memory that way.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/jeremy-renner-police-footage-shows-medics-treating-marvel-actor-after-snow-plough-accident-12859835 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related