NU Students & Alumni Talk Being BIPOC In Comedy
People often associate Asian American parents with the racist and harmful “tiger mom” stereotype, calling them strict and boring.
But William Paik (Weinberg ’20) said he seeks to challenge those portrayals in his acting work — painting a new picture of his parents as funny, empowered people, while acknowledging the complexity of intergenerational relationships among Asian Americans.
“Seeing them in helpless situations made me want to write about them in a (new) way — they’re funny, they’re stronger, they can beat me in certain ways,” Paik said. “(Giving them) a little more humanity, you know?”
Many BIPOC comedians use comedy as a way to express themselves, telling jokes and stories that are authentic to who they are. Because comedy on campus and across the country is a predominantly white male space, these performers say it can be difficult for BIPOC comedians to fully express themselves and crack jokes related to their experiences.
Northwestern is home to at least seven different comedy and improv groups, but most of them are predominantly white.
On campus, many non-white comedians find a home in Out Da Box, NU’s multicultural comedy and improv group. It grew out of the African-American theater ensemble on campus in the 1980s.
Freshman PR ODB member Jasmine Rao said being part of the group and performing for a primarily BIPOC audience means she doesn’t have to censor her jokes to cater to white audiences.
“It’s a very different style of comedy when you’re in a room with people who have had these shared experiences, and it’s also a safe space,” Rao said. “It won’t make anyone feel uncomfortable just speaking your truth, no matter if it’s based on your race, sexuality or gender.”
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, “Saturday Night Live” inspired Rao to start writing his own comedy sketches. The pandemic was a difficult time for Rao and many others, she said, but acting was an outlet for her to spread joy.
Rao is also a fan of Hasan Minhaj, a Native American Muslim comedian known for his satirical comedy about his experience as the South Asian son of two immigrants who grew up in California.
She said she felt represented and understood watching Minhaj’s comedy, feelings she hopes to share with others through her performance at ODB’s Spring Show on April 28-29.
“I hope (people leave ODB shows feeling) empowered — like you can share your story and you’re not alone,” Rao said. “Even though we shed light (on) some very difficult things, it’s a struggle for a lot of people, the things we share.”
Almaya Wiley-Yancy, Weinberg’s senior co-chair of ODB, agreed with Rao’s sentiment and said she hopes BIPOC comedians can gain more recognition in general and through spaces like OBD.
“I feel like a lot of POC comedians don’t get the same recognition as white comedians – not that I consider myself a comedian – but there should be so many more opportunities for POC on campus to come out their own comedy, doing stand-up and doing improv and writing skits,” Wiley-Yancy said.
ODB is a place where Wiley-Yancy said she felt capable of making mistakes and the people around her encouraged her to succeed and improve. Being around other BIPOC actors creates an environment where she doesn’t feel symbolized by her identity and where she doesn’t have to speak on behalf of her entire community.
Although originally more shy and introverted, Wiley-Yancy said acting has helped her build her self-esteem and confidence, allowing her to be more true to her “authentic self”.
Paik described stand-up comedy as a sort of monologue, where the audience is forced to listen to the performer. He said that often Asian American voices are silenced in the media, professional spaces and society, and his ability to perform his monologue is a way to reclaim his voice.
With anti-Asian rhetoric rising since the start of the pandemic and examples of anti-Asian violence like the Atlanta spa shooting, Paik said he felt like everyone had something to care about. say. For him, stand-up comedy was a way to reclaim his narrative.
“There’s a lot of talk in the media about (Asian Americans) like, ‘Asians are over here, Asians are over there,'” Paik said. “It’s rare that we talk about ourselves, and so stand-up is, to me, just talking about myself and being able to create information about yourself – information that you want out there.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @KatrinaPham_
