After talking about being ‘cornered’, Priyanka Chopra says Bollywood casting should be free of politics and drama

By Anindita Mukherjee: You can trust Priyanka Chopra to never mince words. After the actress’ viral interview about being stuck in Bollywood, the actress shared her thoughts on the Hindi film industry. The actress is busy with Citadel promotions which is when she explained how casting in the Hindi film industry should be based on merit and not politics and drama. Learn more PRIYANKA SAYS CASTING IN BOLLYWOOD SHOULD BE DRAMA-FREE Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel, with Richard Madden. After expressing her thoughts on being stuck in Bollywood and how she should seek work in Hollywood, PeeCee revealed that casting in the Hindi film industry should only be based on merit and not politics. Speaking to Indian Express, Priyanka said: I think it’s important to have conversations about opportunity and merit. Now that we live in the world of streaming, there’s so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much over the past five to ten years. You have so many talented writers, directors, actors who come from outside the industry.” She added: “When I started, that wasn’t the case at all. So I think having conversations about the workplace should be merit-based, the workplace should be a positive environment, that casting should be a casting the work of directors instead of politics and drama. TO READ | “I forgave, I moved on a long time ago…” Priyanka Chopra reveals why she finally spoke out about being stuck in Bollywood PRIYANKA SAYS THERE IS NO CAMPS RULING THE CAST Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her generation of actors fought for things and now many new faces are dipping their toes in the industry. She shared in the same interview, I think having these conversations is really, really important so that there aren’t camps that really govern casting and it’s done for merit and because the audience wants look at people.” She also said, “I’m so excited to be able to see so many new faces from outside (the film industry) and from different parts of the country who have come into Hindi-language mainstream entertainment. It gives me a such joy, to be able to see that in my own career, and it happened because my generation of actors fought for it.

