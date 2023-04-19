Everyone loves Tyler James Williams: The award-winning actor comes to college, shares his career and life advice

On Tuesday, April 4, the Sadler Center Commonwealth Auditorium filled with cheers and applause as students welcomed Golden Globe-winning actor Tyler James Williams to the stage. For some members of the public, Williamss his appearance as the Atwater lecturer was a nostalgic ode to when they watched him as Chris in Everybody Hates Chris. For others, Williams’ appearance offered a glimpse of the hit new show Abbott Elementary and a chance to feel like they were chatting with Gregory Eddie in Abbott’s teachers’ lounge.

I grew up watching Tyler on Everybody Hates Chris, Disney Channel, Lab Rats, Let It Shine [and] Abbott Elementary now audience member and longtime Williams fan Sarah Ibrahim 25 gushed.

Ibrahim further expressed concern that the College of William and Mary might get a visit from a celebrity like Williams.

I thought that was really cool, Ibrahim said. I feel like a school like William and Mary is a bit small so you wouldn’t expect someone like a great entertainer or a rising actor who is part of our childhood to come here . I mean, at least I didn’t.

However, Williams did well in bridging the gap between actor and audience. He quickly set an approachable tone as he responded to the cheers of the starstruck students with a relaxed salute, a laid-back wave, and an enthusiastic smile.

It’s a pleasure to be here, said Williams. I liked seeing everyone, it’s also a beautiful campus.

Williams credited Alma Mater Productions and AMP student moderators Ashanti Jones 23 and Kyle Lewis-Johnson 25 for having it. Jones and Lewis-Johnson asked Williams about his career, his childhood, and the advice he has for college students considering an acting career. The two also informed the crowd that there would be time for questions from the audience at the end.

Lewis-Johnson and Jones began by asking Williams about his thoughts on starting out in the film industry as a childhood actor at age four and what advice he would give his younger self now. Williams noted that starting so young made him even more focused in his accelerated career. He further added that it is important to understand the context of time, especially as a young adult.

When you’re young, you feel like you have to do everything now. You do not. Take your time and enjoy the trip. I know people say this all the time, but it’s not about the destination, and it sounds cliché, but really, destination-focused work and thinking sucks the joy out of everything. If you’re just here to have a good time and see where the journey takes you, it’s much more enjoyable, Williams said.

Williams shared his experience of taking a brief hiatus after pursuing numerous projects early in his career as he wanted to refocus on the type of acting he was most passionate about.

The majority of my early career that I think people know felt really out of control, felt really unsettled, Williams said. I knew what I was doing in front of the camera, but I wasn’t really sure what I was doing behind it.

Jones noted that many of the students in the room could probably relate to this feeling of instability in their early twenties, earning an affirmative laugh from the audience.

I very much understand that, Williams said. Whenever I see people in this part of their life and their journey, I remember the pressure and weight it was. You had to do everything right, and you had to understand your whole life right now. What most people won’t tell you is that you don’t. And all will be well.

Williams then discussed the craft of comedy versus other genres of film and TV acting. He named Eddie Murphy as his role model in comedy and acting, describing Murphy as the role model. Williams further noted how comedy can often be overlooked due to how hard it is to master, as there’s a litmus test of how good your performances are.

If you didn’t laugh, it wasn’t good, Williams said. That’s it.

Mika Taylor, 23, the AMP marketing director who directed Williams’ intro video for the event, noted how her relatability and savvy in both her comedic and non-comedic roles helped her connect to American culture while growing up abroad.

His roles bring me a lot closer to the United States because even though I’m a US citizen, my dad was in the military, so I’ve lived overseas my whole life,” Taylor said. So all of the roles he’s played really sum up the American experience in a lot of different industries.

Williams then addressed this notion of the average American experience. He said the message he tries the most to get across through his characters is that average is beautiful.

I never wanted to idealize something that people couldn’t get, Williams said. Coming into Abbott, the thing that most appealed to me when Quinta and I talked about it was that we wanted to romanticize the average black male experience. I didn’t see enough when I arrived. I think it’s telling the stories of people who look like me, your brother, your cousin, the guy from church, the guy who works at the convenience store who tells these stories and shows how beautiful they can be.

Williams flashed back to discuss the break he took from his acting career after wrapping filming Everybody Hates Chris. Williams took the opportunity to offer career and life advice to the students in attendance.

Just because you’re on a road doesn’t mean you have to continue on that road, Williams said. If you don’t like it, go down, adjust and then come back.

When the floor was opened to members of the public to ask questions, a student asked about Williams’ role as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary and what he hopes the show will demonstrate to Americans about the American public education system.

I’ve always said that if this show does anything, I hope that one, it inspires more people to teach and, two, it changes the way the country looks at teachers in the broadest sense and also in the smaller sense, Williams said. When people approach their teacher or drop their kids off at the teacher, you treat them a little kinder because you now understand what they go through on a daily basis.

During the hour-long event, Williams also revealed that he has a playlist he listens to for each of the characters he plays. He also talked about how gratifying it is for him to know that audience members can see the characters he plays in themselves. At this point, Williams noted the importance of maintaining creative integrity in acting and selecting the roles you truly believe in.

Never follow the money and always remember that the public needs you to maintain a sense of integrity, Williams said.