Entertainment
Everyone loves Tyler James Williams: The award-winning actor comes to college, shares his career and life advice
On Tuesday, April 4, the Sadler Center Commonwealth Auditorium filled with cheers and applause as students welcomed Golden Globe-winning actor Tyler James Williams to the stage. For some members of the public, Williamss his appearance as the Atwater lecturer was a nostalgic ode to when they watched him as Chris in Everybody Hates Chris. For others, Williams’ appearance offered a glimpse of the hit new show Abbott Elementary and a chance to feel like they were chatting with Gregory Eddie in Abbott’s teachers’ lounge.
I grew up watching Tyler on Everybody Hates Chris, Disney Channel, Lab Rats, Let It Shine [and] Abbott Elementary now audience member and longtime Williams fan Sarah Ibrahim 25 gushed.
Ibrahim further expressed concern that the College of William and Mary might get a visit from a celebrity like Williams.
I thought that was really cool, Ibrahim said. I feel like a school like William and Mary is a bit small so you wouldn’t expect someone like a great entertainer or a rising actor who is part of our childhood to come here . I mean, at least I didn’t.
However, Williams did well in bridging the gap between actor and audience. He quickly set an approachable tone as he responded to the cheers of the starstruck students with a relaxed salute, a laid-back wave, and an enthusiastic smile.
It’s a pleasure to be here, said Williams. I liked seeing everyone, it’s also a beautiful campus.
Williams credited Alma Mater Productions and AMP student moderators Ashanti Jones 23 and Kyle Lewis-Johnson 25 for having it. Jones and Lewis-Johnson asked Williams about his career, his childhood, and the advice he has for college students considering an acting career. The two also informed the crowd that there would be time for questions from the audience at the end.
Lewis-Johnson and Jones began by asking Williams about his thoughts on starting out in the film industry as a childhood actor at age four and what advice he would give his younger self now. Williams noted that starting so young made him even more focused in his accelerated career. He further added that it is important to understand the context of time, especially as a young adult.
When you’re young, you feel like you have to do everything now. You do not. Take your time and enjoy the trip. I know people say this all the time, but it’s not about the destination, and it sounds cliché, but really, destination-focused work and thinking sucks the joy out of everything. If you’re just here to have a good time and see where the journey takes you, it’s much more enjoyable, Williams said.
Williams shared his experience of taking a brief hiatus after pursuing numerous projects early in his career as he wanted to refocus on the type of acting he was most passionate about.
The majority of my early career that I think people know felt really out of control, felt really unsettled, Williams said. I knew what I was doing in front of the camera, but I wasn’t really sure what I was doing behind it.
Jones noted that many of the students in the room could probably relate to this feeling of instability in their early twenties, earning an affirmative laugh from the audience.
I very much understand that, Williams said. Whenever I see people in this part of their life and their journey, I remember the pressure and weight it was. You had to do everything right, and you had to understand your whole life right now. What most people won’t tell you is that you don’t. And all will be well.
Williams then discussed the craft of comedy versus other genres of film and TV acting. He named Eddie Murphy as his role model in comedy and acting, describing Murphy as the role model. Williams further noted how comedy can often be overlooked due to how hard it is to master, as there’s a litmus test of how good your performances are.
If you didn’t laugh, it wasn’t good, Williams said. That’s it.
Mika Taylor, 23, the AMP marketing director who directed Williams’ intro video for the event, noted how her relatability and savvy in both her comedic and non-comedic roles helped her connect to American culture while growing up abroad.
His roles bring me a lot closer to the United States because even though I’m a US citizen, my dad was in the military, so I’ve lived overseas my whole life,” Taylor said. So all of the roles he’s played really sum up the American experience in a lot of different industries.
Williams then addressed this notion of the average American experience. He said the message he tries the most to get across through his characters is that average is beautiful.
I never wanted to idealize something that people couldn’t get, Williams said. Coming into Abbott, the thing that most appealed to me when Quinta and I talked about it was that we wanted to romanticize the average black male experience. I didn’t see enough when I arrived. I think it’s telling the stories of people who look like me, your brother, your cousin, the guy from church, the guy who works at the convenience store who tells these stories and shows how beautiful they can be.
Williams flashed back to discuss the break he took from his acting career after wrapping filming Everybody Hates Chris. Williams took the opportunity to offer career and life advice to the students in attendance.
Just because you’re on a road doesn’t mean you have to continue on that road, Williams said. If you don’t like it, go down, adjust and then come back.
When the floor was opened to members of the public to ask questions, a student asked about Williams’ role as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary and what he hopes the show will demonstrate to Americans about the American public education system.
I’ve always said that if this show does anything, I hope that one, it inspires more people to teach and, two, it changes the way the country looks at teachers in the broadest sense and also in the smaller sense, Williams said. When people approach their teacher or drop their kids off at the teacher, you treat them a little kinder because you now understand what they go through on a daily basis.
During the hour-long event, Williams also revealed that he has a playlist he listens to for each of the characters he plays. He also talked about how gratifying it is for him to know that audience members can see the characters he plays in themselves. At this point, Williams noted the importance of maintaining creative integrity in acting and selecting the roles you truly believe in.
Never follow the money and always remember that the public needs you to maintain a sense of integrity, Williams said.
|
Sources
2/ https://flathatnews.com/2023/04/18/everybody-loves-tyler-james-williams-award-winning-actor-comes-to-the-college-shares-career-life-advice/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Vols’ projected 2023 football win total, percentage odds for CFP
- Companies back hydrogen trials to accelerate net-zero ambitions
- Google Play Store app developers offer payment options following CMA investigation
- ‘Luckiest’ mom battles stage 4 stomach cancer
- Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Jokowi left Jakarta today, Eid in this city
- How the Potential Strike Affects Business in Hollywood – Deadline
- Lancashire Cricket celebrates Ramadan with groundbreaking Iftar at Emirates Old Trafford
- This affordable wear-everywhere dress is key to Victoria Beckham’s holiday wardrobe | British vogue
- How the Force of Continuous Innovation is Stimulating Growth, Retail News, ET Retail
- ‘Like an earthquake’: A parking garage located in New York City
- Netflix will soon charge US users to share accounts