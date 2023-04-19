The Bunker is back with a free art space





PORT TOWNSEND – The place will be fully stocked with art supplies, snacks and music: Here is the Bunker, a free art space for teenagers, back in Port Townsend this Friday. Artists Lindsey Wayland, Kate Lovejoy and Corinne Humphrey will host this season premiere from 3:45-6:45 p.m. Friday at the Northwind Art School, Building 306 at Fort Worden State Park. Middle and high school students don’t pay anything to come, but they do need a parental permission form available online on the Bunker page, accessible by visiting https://northwindart.org and clicking on Classes and then Youth. The Bunker will reopen a few Fridays a month in the spring and summer; after this Friday, the next three are set for May 5, May 26 and June 9. Port Townsend Wearable Art Show teacher Margie McDonald, Port Townsend High School art teacher Michele Soderstrom, author-illustrator Dana Sullivan and author-illustrator Max Grover are among those on the calendar to organize future Bunker parties. Julie Read, a popular teaching artist at Northwind Art School, has brought together other artists to revive the Bunker. “Here’s a back story: The Bunker, which was started in May 2018 by Port Townsend School of the Arts (now Northwind Art), was really gaining momentum when the good old pandemic came and put an end to it. “, noted Read. . Two local artists would animate it. One is in the lead and gives a fairly casual demonstration of an art technique for any interested teenagers, while the other volunteer artists would be there to help. “This program has always been run by volunteers,” Read said. “I can say from personal experience that my nights volunteering at The Bunker were deeply rewarding and full of laughter and fond memories. I am very happy to see this program returning. Read and Lovejoy, head of Northwind Art School, are busy preparing for the re-emergence of this teenage paradise. They are recruiting volunteer artists for later this spring and summer. In July and August, the Bunker will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Friday. Artists and other potential volunteers can find more details under Volunteering at the top left of the northwindart.org homepage.





