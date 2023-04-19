Priyanka credits Bollywood background to ‘Citadel’ action





Priyanka Chopra set to appear in The Russo Brothers-helmed Citadel, alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. In an interview, Chopra revealed that she did the majority of the action scenes in the series herself, thanks to her background in Bollywood action movies. Citadel follows the story of two elite agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who build new lives under new identities after narrowly escaping the independent global spy agency Citadel. However, they are tracked down by their former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs their help to stop the rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order. While sharing her experience, she maintained that she trusted her body and her instincts. In an interview with DNA, Chopra noted, “I come from an action movie background. I’ve also done action movies in Bollywood. So, I have a lot of confidence when I’m face to face with an amazing stunt team. The stuntman teams up for Citadel comes from the Russo Brothers, who have worked with the best in the business. I learned a lot from them. I am not arrogant. I don’t get into the fact that I’ve done so many movies so I know everything. I like to learn, especially when someone has more experience than me, I like to absorb everything.” Chopra also revealed that she did almost 80% of the stunts on the show herself, and that the action she did on the show was very different from what she had done before. The actor and Madden started Citadel promotions in Mumbai, ahead of the premiere. Citadel is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on April 28 in 40 languages, with more episodes to follow later. At a previous press conference, Richard Madden said he would be honored to work in a Bollywood film, while Chopra explained how his criteria for selecting projects had changed over time. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

