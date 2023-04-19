‘Counter Cultures: Reign’ at Jamestown Settlement on April 22





WILLIAMSBURG Jamestown Settlement will present Counter Cultures: Reign Saturday, examining the power structures of Indigenous, European and West African cultures and their impact on 17th century Virginia through presentations, music and storytelling. The Museum of Virginia 17th Century History event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Countercultures: Reign is the latest in a series of special events and programs that complement the Reign and rebellion special exhibit exploring the legacy of the Stuart Monarchy in the ancient history of America and Virginia. Covering both Jamestown Settlement and the Museum of the American Revolution in Yorktown, Reign & Rebellion illuminates fascinating moments in Virginia’s road to revolution and the formation of statehood. Counter Culture: Reign and Reign & Rebellion are included with general admission. Saturday events include: Musical performances and storytelling From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Mall Stage, Ken Johnston of History Now will present a variety of modern performances rooted in the traditions of Indigenous, English and African cultures dating back to the 17th century. Performers will feature Indigenous music duo Soapstone, storytellers Felicity Meza-Luna and Ken Johnston, Atumpan Dance Theater and Drunken Weasels Border Morris. A variety of presentations and demonstrations will invite visitors to discover how key events influenced the reign of Supreme Chief Powhatans and the leadership of his successors, examine Royal Stuarts policies that shaped English expectations and experiences in the colony of Virginia and explore how African leaders in Ndongo resisted colonialism. . Community art project Steve Prince, Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at the Muscarelle Museum of Art, will host an interactive, hands-on community art project allowing guests to contribute a collaborative work of art for future exhibition. Guests are invited to join the community art project from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Zadarlik-Sogoloff Gazebo. Historical presentations Near the Reign & Rebellion Special Exhibit in the Elmon and Pam Gray Presentation Room, a series of 30-minute shows from 1-3:45 p.m. will explore the cultures of the Powhatan, English, and Central African peoples with opportunities for discussion. Speakers include Jamie Helmick, director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Indigenous Peoples Initiative; Vincent Petty, historical interpreter for the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation; and Valarie Gray Holmes, historical interpreter, actress and freelance researcher. Interpretation presentations Outside in recreated settings, interpretive presentations at 11:15 a.m. in the town of Paspahegh will explore Powhatan government and, at 3:45 p.m. in James Fort, the English rule of law. Counter Cultures: Reignis sponsored by Dominion Energy with additional support from James City County. Visit Jamestown Colony Jamestown Settlement is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is located on Route 31 just southwest of Williamsburg. Entrance tickets can be purchased online or in person. Individual admission to the museum is $18 for adults, $9 for ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. A value-priced combo ticket with the Museum of the American Revolution in Yorktown is $30 for adults and $15 for ages 6-12. Residents of James City County, York County, and the City of Williamsburg, including William & Mary students, enjoy free admission with proof of residency. Parking is free.

