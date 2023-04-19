West Hollywood becomes first US city to ban glue traps





Warning: this article contains shocking images West Hollywood has become the first city in the United States to ban glue traps, prompting celebration from animal rights activists. Glue traps are trays coated with sticky adhesive that are used to eliminate animals, primarily rodents, insects and snakes. Animals caught in it often panic and thrash, making them even more stuck. The glue often tears off their fur or feathers, causing a prolonged and painful death. According to animal rights organization PETA, it can take days for animals caught in glue traps to die. They can die from blood loss, choking, starvation, thirst, or being crushed by garbage when thrown while stuck to the traps. Following conversations with PETA, the West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously to ban the traps. By keeping cruel glue traps out, WeHo is a pioneer for vulnerable small animals, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. PETA thanks city officials for protecting animals from horrific cruelty and urges lawmakers across the country to follow their lead. The problem with glue traps In addition to causing excruciating death, glue traps also catch large numbers of animals that were not meant to be trapped. These include birds, squirrels, lizards and pets. Adobe Stock Animals Caught in Glue Traps Suffer Slow, Excruciating Deaths Additionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the public not to use the traps because they increase human exposure to disease. This is because trapped animals will produce urine and feces, which means that pathogens are transmitted. How to humanely remove rodents from your home There are a number of more humane alternatives to glue traps. These include eliminating food sources by keeping counters, cabinets, and floors clean, which means they can leave your home on their own. PETA too recommended leaving ammonia-soaked cotton balls near where their droppings or nests were seen. These can drive rodents out of your home, as they hate the smell. You should always give animals a few days to leave before considering other options. If there is still a problem, you can buy humane cage traps, which trap the rodent safely, meaning they can be taken out unharmed. PETA says they should be checked at least hourly, so the animal doesn’t become overly stressed or dehydrated. You can buy one for $15.99 from PETA.

