Students demonstrate against NU police at The Rock

More than 200 students protested Northwestern’s policing of members of the black community and presented a set of demands for safety and support for black students at a protest Tuesday at The Rock.

The students chanted phrases such as “No justice, no peace” and “Money for the students, not the police”. The co-organizers of the event condemned the University’s response to the Clark Street Beach Shooting April 12, during and after the emergency, in addition to school failure to meet some of the demands made by black students when taking over the bursar’s office in 1968. Atarah Israel, a freshman student at Medill, then read a poem about racial justice that she had originally written in 2020, but which she says “still has a lot of resonance today”.

Some attendees said the protest was also prompted by recent changes in policy enforcement at the Black House. According to the SESP and Weinberg’s second student, Micaiah Ligon, a co-organizer of the protest, Multicultural Student Affairs recently announced that a University representative would force students to vacate the space at midnight Saturday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday. Previously, the students said, the University would not impose a closing time at the Black House.

Several attendees, including event co-organizer and Medill senior Onyeka Chigbogwu, said black students should have been consulted on the decision.

“It’s one of those little forms of policing,” said Chigbogwu, a former Daily staffer. “People think of the police as the police cars (or) the number of literal physical cops hired by Evanston or by the University on every corner. But policing is also something we do in so many spaces.

Weinberg’s second student, Dylan Carey, attended Tuesday’s protest. He said he saw police all over campus and that their presence made him “uncomfortable”.

He added that the University Police response to the Clark Street Beach shooting showed the police’s inability to keep community members safe, despite their size and presence.

“I feel like I see them everywhere. And for me, I’m not doing anything wrong, but I’m still having a gut reaction,” Carey said. “I just think for the amount of money we let’s spend on them, they don’t do enough.”

Student organizers referred to a statement they released a list of six official University demands on Monday: an in-person meeting between its authors and the administration within seven days, a consultation of black students by Multicultural Student Affairs on decisions that affect the Black House, funding increases for black student-led organizations, a review of NU recruitment and admissions policies, an end to policing in black spaces, and a plan for the University to meet the demands of takeover of the bursar’s office.

By Tuesday evening, 23 student organizations and more than 400 students had signed the letter.

“I want to see black and white stuff with signatures on it. I don’t just want words,” Ligon said. “We really need to see hard evidence.”

In April 1968, representatives from For Members Only and the Afro-American Student Union presented a list of demands to the NU administration, with many asking for more resources for black students on campus. These included an increase in black student admissions, an acknowledgment of the existence of institutional racism at the University, and the creation of a black student union.

The administration failed to respond to all requests on May 2, 1968. As a result, more than 100 NU students took over the bursar’s office on May 3 and 4 in a peaceful effort to draw attention to the problems presented. The occupation ended 38 hours later when University administrators pledged to increase support and services for Black students in admissions, programs, counseling, scholarships, housing and education. ‘facilities.

However, four of the initial requests were not met, according to event organizers. NU has not issued an official statement acknowledging the existence of institutional racism at the University, increased financial scholarships for black students, created black residential colleges or hired a black adviser for black students, organizers said.

Second-year PR Blessing Agyare said she decided to attend Tuesday’s rally because of new Black House policy. For Agyare and his friends, space is their “home”.

“I mean it’s shocking, but it’s not,” Agyare said. “Black Lives Matter is still not a priority for the University.”

In a Tuesday afternoon statement to The Daily, University spokesman Jon Yates said NU “acknowledges racism” in its original agreement with students in 1968 and currently employs black advisers who are available for black students. He also cited NU’s financial aid policy of meeting tuition needs without a loan.

Yates also said the University worked with student leaders to resolve issues raised during the takeover of the bursar’s office. He said that while NU recently increased campus security patrols in response to reports of vandalism and theft, it has reformed protocol so that the Student Affairs Division now handles certain situations that UP previously would have handled.

“The University is aware that we must balance calls for increased security with student concerns about security presence,” Yates said in the statement.

After the rally, students painted The Rock black with white lettering that read “Stop Watching Black Spaces,” “We’re Keeping Ourselves Safe,” and “Respond to Our Demands,” among other statements. Ligon said The Rock is “very symbolic” for NU students and painting it is a form of activism.

She added that organizers wanted to paint The Rock to leave their mark on campus and passers-by could be aware of their movement.

“This is just the beginning,” Ligon told the crowd. “We will continue to protest and practice other forms of protest and activism until our demands are met.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @PavanAcharya02

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @rjleung7

Related stories:

— Statement Demands Recognition and Empowerment of Black Students at NU

— Social Justice Tour shines a light on race and feminism on campus

— Department of African American Studies Commemorates 50th Anniversary