Ant-Man 3 Actor Kang Is Recast In Another Movie Amid Assault Accusations

New information has emerged that Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors has been cast in a few upcoming roles amid assault charges. THE Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania The star saw his future in Hollywood questioned after he was arrested and charged with assault in late March. His MCU role appears to be secure (at least for now), even though he’s been featured in recent marketing pieces for his final Marvel Studios appearance in Ant Man 3. However, that hasn’t stopped other partners from cutting ties with the actor as this assault investigation is still ongoing. Jonathan Majors gets an overhaul Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors is recast in some upcoming projects after being arrested and charged with assault on March 25. A report of Deadline revealed that the Marvel actor will no longer star in two films he has lined up or is filming. This included an Otis Redding biopic and the upcoming adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The man from my basement. This latest project is already revamping Majors’ role, according to Deadline. The report also mentions that Majors will not be part of an upcoming marketing campaign for the Texas Rangers baseball team, after its US military ad was also pulled. The Hollywood future of Jonathan Majors As this investigation continues, Jonathan Majors’ future in Hollywood is completely uncertain. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom over the past 18 months, with momentum coming from the back of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania And Creed III giving the impression that the actor was on the verge of a major breakthrough. However, all this may be for nothing. With the level of demand the majors seemed to have over the past successful year and a half, if a guilty verdict is reached, it will surely only be the first of a number of similar stories about the actor. The biggest question mark now is what Marvel Studios will do with Jonathan Majors, and whether he will be recast as Kang the Conqueror. Right now, it seems like nothing is set in stone on that front, as much of the franchise’s ongoing multiverse saga rests on the actor’s shoulders. As the star’s May 8 court date approaches, Marvel Studios is going to have some soul-searching to do if they should pull the parachute and head in a different direction. Majors remains adamant that he is “completely innocent and is obviously the victim”, but the NYPD investigation is still ongoing.

