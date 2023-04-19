Venkatesh Daggubati explains why he only made 2 Bollywood movies in his career





Venkatesh Daggubati is a South Indian superstar who has acted in 74 films during his glorious career. His contribution to Telugu cinema has been tremendous, and he is currently being applauded for his incredible role in a Netflix series, Rana Naidu. To give us some insight into his journey as an actor, he joined our editor on this Sunday Brunch episode with his nephew, Rana Daggubati. You can surely tell how exciting this episode must have been and it shouldn’t be missed. Venkatesh Daggubati talked about making Bollywood movies We definitely wanted to know more about Venkatesh Daggubati’s journey as an actor. Coming from a film background, it’s fair to assume that he always wanted to be an actor. However, he revealed that his entry into the movies was completely unplanned. When he returned from the United States after completing his master’s degree, he decided to go into the spice business. When that didn’t work out, his dad decided to cast him in one of his movies. After only two months of training, he worked in this film, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Even though there were some major flops early on, it all fell into place eventually. He has also starred in two Bollywood movies, and they were both hits. What we wanted to know was why he wasn’t doing more. In response, he simply stated that he found his comfort zone in Telugu cinema. Since he only considered it a business, he never really considered doing more Bollywood movies. Even though their production house worked with other Bollywood actors, it was not something he focused on personally. Read also : The Bagh in Amritsar is where you can taste global cuisines with a Desi twist He revealed his favorite Bollywood actresses To find out more about his feelings towards Bollywood, we asked him about his favorite actress. He’s worked with Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and a few other actresses before, and he found them all to be wonderful actors and co-stars. He even shared that he was happy to have been able to make these films with them. Seeing them all successful and happy today also makes him happy. He’s a charmer, isn’t he? Later in the episode, Rana Daggubati talked about Bahubali 3, and the two played a fun game. It was a truly wonderful episode that you must watch right away! Cover image courtesy: Internal

