Ken Mundie, adventurous artist who pushed the graphic boundaries of Hollywood animation, dies at 97

In 1942, at the age of 17, Mundie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed in San Diego and served in the South Pacific. Later, he used the GI Bill to enroll in art school in California, where he studied with Elwood James Fordham and Mentor Huebner.

Early in his career, Mundie was accepted into Disney’s intern program, although it is unclear how long he was with the company or what productions he worked on. According to his family, in the 1950s Mundie worked as an illustrator for The Washington Post, did freelance animation for various studios and worked as an artist for North American Aviation. The earliest confirmed screen credit we could track down for Mundie was the 1959 teen road safety film stop driving us crazyproduced by Creative Arts Studios in Washington DC.

Mundies’ career flourished in the 1960s. It’s not that all of the projects he was involved in were hugely successful, although some were, but Mundie was able to lock in consistent work using his own personal illustration style, which was rooted in anatomical figure drawing and far removed from animation character design tropes. .

From 1964 to 1966, Mundie worked at DePatie-Freleng Enterprises as a background painter on theatrical shorts, including the Pink Panther series. Studio head Friz Freleng also employed Mundie to design title sequences in his own style for several major Hollywood films like The problem with angels (1966):

Mundie illustrated Blake Edwards’ brilliant opening sequence The big race (1965):

His work can be seen in the opening credits of the final season of the iconic Clint Eastwood series. Rawhide:

In addition to another classic western series, The Wild Wild West:

In 1968, one of Mundie’s best-known works, The door, marked an exit from Warner Bros. The quirky short, which Mundie directed entirely by himself, was produced by Bill Cosby’s production company Silver-Campbell-Cosby Corporation. Blending animation and live stock footage, the anti-war short is a pure expression of Mundies’ visual style, with its crude gestural figures looking like they were drawn in grease pencil directly onto the cels.

Again working with Cosby, Mundie directed the TV special Hey, hey, hey, it’s fat Albert in 1969. The program aired on NBC on November 12, 1969 and was rerun twice thereafter, but unfortunately never aired on home media and is incredibly hard to find today. A copy is kept at the Paley Center for Media in New York, but online only brief clips have surfaced.

Very different aesthetically and tonally from the later TV series, the pilot was a real artistic statement. Mundie and his team of animators worked 18 hour days for six months to meet NBC’s deadline, drawing on cels with grease pencils and coloring in each cel themselves. These cels were then photographed, with live footage from Philadelphia used for the backgrounds.

Veteran Disney animator Will Finn has written about the short in the past, saying:

Visually, this is perhaps one of the most and quirky cartoons ever to air on a major network. Director Ken Mundie and his group of freelance animators make it a point to render every scene with as much spontaneity as possible, with almost no movement animated, timed or conventionally or formula assisted. A very unique choice was that the faces of the characters are less exploited than their very expressive figures. The poses and proportions are remarkably gestural and adapted as freely as possible to any purpose. More than any piece I could name, this 26-minute film embraces the possibilities of photocopying animators’ crudest sketches and capturing them at their most vital.

THE Fat Albert The pilots’ eventual obliteration by NBC (or more likely, Cosby himself) is a good metaphor for Mundie’s wider animation career. His adventurous spirit and personal style have never adapted well to the norms of an industry that thrives on formulas and standardization, but that also means his earlier work was truly unique and worth re-evaluating today. He was a natural illustrator and fine artist who was able to bend these skills and apply them to the business opportunities that came his way, making the projects he was involved in all the more special.

Later in his career, Mundie worked regularly as a screenwriter, often in advertising. He spent time at the Leo Burnett advertising agency in Chicago and also worked at Hanna-Barbera. Even in a company like Hanna-Barbera, which had strictly circumscribed house styles and production pipelines, Mundie managed to squeeze in its distinctive personas, like in this musical sequence he directed for the show. Yogis Galaxy Goofs-Ups:

In the 1980s, he worked on the development of Japanese feature film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

According to his obituary, Mundie slowed his semi-retirement in the 1990s by contributing storyboards to numerous animated series, including Pinky and the Brain And Life with Louie. He was also hired by Wallace Creative Inc. to work on cut scenes for the 1997 video game. Captain Clawwhich featured an awesome mix of 2D and CG animations that seemed revolutionary at the time.

Wallace Creative founder Donald Wallace said of Mundie in an interview:

I hired additional artists/animators for the project. One gentleman was a veteran Disney animator who was semi-retired and lived in Idaho. He and I would talk about the story on the phone, and then he would mail art and animation to me, except for a few times when he was traveling to Portland and working in the studio with us. He was amazing. I think he was in his late sixties at the time but could work tirelessly and for very long hours. Between the two of us, we created all the storyboard panels. He was an excellent screenwriter. He had an incredible sense of layout and storytelling, and I had a lot of fun working with him.

Mundies’ obituary explained that:

For him, art was a kind of magic, and it frustrated him when people didn’t appreciate it. He loved talking and helping other artists. From painting classes to introductory animation classes, he believed his knowledge and experience should be shared.

Mundie is survived by his wife, Delores; his son, Morgana; his sister, Hazel Crljenko; his nieces, Sally (Greg) Hands and Nancy (George) Kelbley; and his nephew, John (Susan) Crljenko.