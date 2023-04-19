The shop serves kindness, compassion

UTICA — While accepting this year’s prestigious YWCA Outstanding Woman of the Year Award in the Social Justice category, recipient Nancy Robert described an uplifting encounter with a customer at Mother Marianne Boutique and Salon, 702 Columbia St., that Robert founded in 2018.

“She looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘Thank you for treating me like a human being.'”

This heartfelt statement sums up Robert’s success in providing free basic amenities and services to those in need in the community, YWCA officials said.

Since opening its doors in Utica more than five years ago, the shop has served the homeless, the working poor, families living in shelters, refugees and other disenfranchised people.

“We treat every guest with kindness, dignity, compassion and respect — the four qualities that embody social justice,” said the Forestport resident, who retired from her position as director of the St. Lawrence County Office for aging in 2014.

The west side kitchen of Mother Marianne is named after Mother Marianne (now known as St. Marianne Cope), a 19th-century parishioner of St. Joseph and member of the Third Order of St. Francis, who passed the last 30 years of his life caring for lepers in Hawaii.

Robert, who spent a year volunteering as a coffee server in the kitchen, was also inspired to care for others by establishing a “one-stop-shop” service on the second floor of the building.

Assisted by his sister, Patricia McCraith, Robert started with the basics, filling the room with donated clothing and other assorted necessities. Today, the well-organized and well-lit classroom-turned-boutique welcomes shoppers with seasonal flower arrangements and plants, beautifully displayed merchandise, and colorful artwork on the walls, all designed to create an inviting environment for the more than 250 buyers who arrive each month.

The store is open every Monday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Accompanied by one of the 18 personal shopper volunteers, each customer can choose from new and gently used adult and children’s clothing, linens, coats, shoes, sleeping bags, cutlery, toiletries , games and bikes, as well as non-prescription products. medications. Lynda Briggs, co-manager of the store, works at the checkout, where she maintains a good-natured exchange with each buyer.

“Sometimes ours is the only social interaction many of them have, and some are struggling with mental illness, which makes it even more important to treat everyone with respect,” she points out, adding, ” If I can make them smile, that’s my mission, it makes my day.

Recent shopper Richard Keizer Jr. says he deeply appreciates the kindness he receives from the store’s volunteers as well as those who work in the soup kitchen, where he has lunch almost daily. “Mentally, I’d be a wreck without the help I’m getting here,” he explains, adding, “I’m grateful for the gift of conversation. I like meeting nice people and shaking hands. The volunteers go out of their way to help me find the items I need.

Notably, all items donated to the shop come from a variety of sources, including local residents and businesses such as The Queen’s Closet consignment store and Utica Bike Rescue, as well as national businesses such as Bombas, Apparel/Society of socks and Soles 4 Souls, a New York agency committed to providing shoes and boots to people in crisis. Thanks to the continued support of these individuals and organizations, every dollar donated to the center can be used to purchase basic necessities.

Robert’s selfless efforts go beyond simply providing basic amenities, officials add. For example, she recruited Frank Calaprice, a medical translator with Interpretation and Translation Services (ITS), to work as a volunteer translator for the store’s Spanish-speaking customers.

As Calaprice observes, “Hispanics from all parts of the world live in our area, and it is comforting for them and helpful for the volunteers to have me translate requests for needed items…much better than having to rely constantly on articles.”

Additionally, a Mohawk Valley Health System nurse performs monthly on-site blood pressure checks at the boutique, and local hairstylist Linda Perryman of Hair Solutions in Yorkville continues to offer free monthly haircuts at a salon. of class adjoining the shop which has been converted. In a living room.

“Ministry at Mother Marianne’s Kitchen, Boutique and Salon exemplifies the best social justice work that other volunteers and I have ever been involved in,” Roberts said. “Every day we feel the presence and guidance of the holy nun as we pursue her mission.”