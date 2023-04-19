Ponniyin Selvan 2 director Mani Ratnam calls for removal of term ‘Bollywood’ for Hindi film industry





Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has called for the term ‘Bollywood’ to be removed from the Hindi film industry ecosystem. Speaking during a panel discussion at the 2-day media summit, CII Dakshin, Mani Ratnam voiced his opposition to the term on Wednesday, arguing that it is often misunderstood and does not accurately reflect the diversity of the industry. Indian cinema. Mani Ratnam argued that calling Hindi films “Indian films” would be a more appropriate way to identify them and that change would begin when everyone rejected the term Bollywood. “I think Hindi movies should stop being called Bollywood. We should call our movies Indian movies. Why call it, of all things, Bollywood?” said Ponniyin manager Selvan. He was joined by filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who noted that many foreigners find it difficult to understand the diversity of the Indian film industry and choose to remain “satisfied with this misinformation”. While many titans of the Hindi film industry, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, have voiced similar opposition to the term Bollywood, over the years it has become synonymous with the industry. The term was first used by a tabloid derogatorily, calling the industry “a mediocre version of Hollywood.” The impact of the term has been such that even blockbuster Telugu films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which achieved unprecedented worldwide fame and were a phenomenal success at the American box office, have been mistakenly called “films”. of Bollywood”. Despite Rajamouli’s best efforts to establish that RRR was a Telugu-language Indian film, popular American TV host Jimmy Kimmel made the mistake of calling it a “Bollywood film” at the Oscars. As the conversation around the use of the term Bollywood continues, it remains to be seen if it will be more widely rejected in the future. Mani Ratnam, meanwhile, is now busy promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is set to hit theaters on April 28.

