



EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors has been cut from a host of projects we hear on good authority, including Protagonist Pictures’ feature film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The man in my Basementan ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team, as well as a fifth-season Otis Redding biopic, which the Emmy-nominated actor was filming. The latest on the majors comes in the wake of yesterday’s news that his manager, Entertainment 360, and publicist, The Lede Company, have developed links with the actor, who is facing domestic abuse allegations in New York after a March 25 incident involving a dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to hospital with “minor head and neck injuries,” according to authorities at the time of the incident. Majors is scheduled to appear in court on May 8 after being charged by the New York DA Majors were to be stars and executive producers The man from my basement under its Tall Street Productions banner. A replacement for the Majors is underway. The photo also has Willem Dafoe attached. Protagonist photos did not return the request for comment by deadline. Dallas, Texas was one of the areas that the majors grew up. After the Majors were arrested, the Texas Rangers had to rotate Majors in their 2023 season ad campaign. When reached by the deadline, the Texas Rangers provided no comment. Meanwhile, Majors kicked the tires on an early-stage fifth-season project titled Otis and Zelma who has the full support of Redding’s estate. No deal has been signed on the Stephanie Allain-produced project, but Majors is no longer considering the film, has been informed. Protagonist Pictures is fully funding The man from my basement with Nadia Latif making her directorial debut. Deadline first told you about the project. In the Mosley novel, Charles Blakey is an African-American man living in Sag Harbor. He’s stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a strange white businessman with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer. He will pay $50,000. This lucrative proposition leads Charles down a terrifying path that takes him to the heart of race, history, and the root of all evil. Mosley adapted the novel with Latif. Dafoe is set to star as Anniston Bennet in the project as an opulent gentleman who asks to rent the basement of Charles Blakey’s ancestral home. As we also told you for the first time yesterday, Majors is no longer attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests. It’s an unfortunate situation on the other side of the majors titles. Before the arrest in New York, Majors had a 2023 banner with Creed III And Ant Man 3 Garnant $745 million combined worldwide. The Yale Drama School alum also won rave reviews for his deranged bodybuilder turn in Dreams Magazine At Sundance, a movie Disney’s Searchlight conjured up and starred in for a theatrical version of the Dec. 8 Oscar Corridor. Texts released by his criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry, allegedly of the woman Majors allegedly had an altercation with, appeared to show she was responsible for the fight, but she has yet to address the incident herself. even. The majors are sticking with the MCU Cast as their main villain in future phases, Kang the Conqueror, a character who appears in Disney+ Loki season 2, and is interrupted to play in the years 2025 Avengers: Kang Dynasty and 2026 Avengers: Secret Wars. Majors is also currently set to remo with Spike Lee on Amazon Studios’ DA Layout And to play Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate 48 hours in Vegas. Majors received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for HBO Lovecraft Country in 2021.

