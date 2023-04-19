Entertainment
My joker is a lie
I hate my joker. Not because my photo is outdated or goofy, but because Northwestern misspelled my favorite name so badly that the letters on the card actually spell my legal name! Isn’t that a totally crazy coincidence?
I faced crushing disappointment last August when I tore up my mail, only to find a card with a different name than I had specifically requested. Assuming I had simply been the victim of a secretarial error, I immediately scheduled an appointment in September with the Wildcard office to have it reprinted.
But when I got to my appointment, I learned Wildcards could only have legal names. The woman behind the counter clearly saw my dismay, as she reprinted my unchanged Wildcard for free anyway. I left that meeting confused and discouraged, overwhelmed with a sharp sense of isolation as I stuffed my still-warm pity gift into my phone case.
I started using a sticker to hide the name on my ID card that day. I’m afraid of dropping it without realizing it; a stranger could pick it up and read my legal name. Every time I pick up something from the parcel center, I have to peel off the sticker and just stand there biting my lip, hoping that when the employee asks if he has the right name, he doesn’t announce the wrong one name out loud. I always quickly return to my dorm afterward, holding a package with a phrase like “check name” or “check recipient” scrawled on the outside in black marker. The name on my Wildcard is not the name I use. Its inaccuracy hampers processes like these all the time.
Changing my name legally is currently not realistic for me. For anyone with a name other than the one they were given at birth — especially transgender people like me — a legal name change can be a complicated, expensive, or otherwise logistically inaccessible process involving mountains of paperwork. and tons of time. It is equally important that the name change process may raise questions from people and organizations that you might not feel safe with.
I will officially change my name one day. While I understand the purpose of using the legal name in regards to financial aid issues and similar contexts, I fail to see why my Wildcard cannot reflect who I am. Many other schools, including Northeastern University, Yale University, Harvard University and New York University, already offer ID card reprints for preferred name changes. My preferred name is already associated with my campus address, my CAESAR account and my Canvas pages. What is the material difference between the class lists with the name “Riley” and my Wildcard doing the same?
My Wildcard clashes with the reality of my daily life as a student. Every time I pull it out, I half expect my real name to smile at me, because I hardly ever use my legal name on campus. The resulting contradiction is, to say the least, fundamentally ineffective. The name on my Wildcard is not my name and I need to explain that fact to everyone who sees it, including professors, my work-study employers, librarians, parcel center employees and my friends.
I would like to keep my legal name a secret. In the transgender community, an unused assigned name is popularly known as a “dead name,” and it’s generally considered incredibly private information that’s dead for a reason. I wish I could control when, how, and to whom I disclose my dead name, but NU refused to grant me that agency. My Wildcard, which the school structurally requires its students to carry everywhere, is a permanently burning badge of shame.
I like my name. I chose it for a reason. It fits me in a way that my old one never did and it infuses me with confidence every time I hear it. I have a billion small positive personal associations with my name, but beyond all those reasons lies a simple truth: it makes me happy because it’s authentically mine. I’ve always struggled to be non-binary myself in a world so insistent on rigid binaries, and having my own name is hugely invigorating.
I wish basic respect didn’t have to come in the form of charity, but that’s too often the case. I sincerely hope that one day NU will be charitable enough to print me an accurate ID card. I will even pay the inflated $25 fee. A simple stroke of the pen to effect a simple policy change would make all the difference for me and surely for many others.
Riley Parker is a freshman communications student. They can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to publicly respond to this editorial, send a letter to the editor at [email protected]. The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of all Daily Northwestern staff.
