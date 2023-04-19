Netflix actor uses DMCA to block tweets sharing rape clip





Netflix faces calls to boycott its latest hit series Beef after a podcast clip from 2014 recently resurfaced showing Beef actor David Choe graphically detailing what he described then as his own rape behavior. Choe later clarified in a statement 2014 that the podcast clip featured one of his misguided attempts at performance art while mentally ill. He insisted that the sexual assault he described was entirely fabricated and said, I am not a rapist. That clip came back to haunt Choe this month when his performance in Beef garnered widespread praise, and reporters released the clip to remind audiences of Choes’ past transgression. The clip quickly went viral on social media, and Choe apparently decided to do some damage control by sending out copyright takedown notices through his nonprofit, the David Young Choe Foundation, and successfully getting some clips deleted from Twitter. Several Twitter users @MediumSizeMeech and @aurabogado have re-uploaded a clip from Erection Quest Episode 106 of our DVDASA live podcast and video series which was originally posted on March 10, 2014 without our consent, the withdrawal request readspecifically noting that the request came directly from Choe. Twitter quickly responded by suspending journalists’ accounts until the clips were removed. Defect reported that Choe appeared to be weaponizing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and forcing reporters to take down the clip because it was apparently causing him damage to his reputation. The Freedom of Press Foundation echoed this criticism by publishing a Tweeter defending journalists’ fair use of the newsworthy clip and suggesting that abuse of copyright takedown procedures to censor journalists is a serious and growing problem. Advertisement Last month, Twitter CEO Elon Musk called overzealous copyright owners who weaponize takedown notices a blight on humanity. At that time, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Ars that Twitter reviews every DMCA complaint to make sure it’s valid. Irwin said common reasons for rejecting a takedown request include reporting in bad faith, such as someone claiming to be the rights owner when they don’t in fact own the rights to the content in question or someone one threatening to have a user suspended unless they pay them money immediately. , which often turns out to be a fraudulent scam. Irwin’s comments on the takedown request policy were received just before Twitter began responding to all press inquiries with a poo emoji. Choe also sent a takedown request to Google In addition to acting in Beef, Choe designed the title cards for the show and is a prominent graffiti artist. He was paid in Facebook stock for murals commissioned by the social media site in his early days, then suddenly made $200 million when Facebook went public in 2012. His podcast comments were originally reported by Melissa Stetten for the now-defunct entertainment blog XOJane. . A full transcript is still available on the Internet Archive. The clip is from a live podcast called DVDASA, which Choe hosted with pornstar Asa Akira. In an episode titled The Erection Quest, Choe described an alleged encounter where he coerced a black massage therapist, Rose, into performing sexual acts while Rose repeatedly rejected his ongoing advances. On the podcast, Choe claimed Rose had a crush on him, suggesting her behavior was okay because she was saying yes with her eyes. After Akira joked that Choe raped Rose, Choe said, I just want to make it clear that I admit it’s rape behavior, but I’m not a rapist. However, he also claimed on the podcast that what he found exciting about the encounter was the thrill of possibly going to jail.

