Behind the story: an impending strike by Hollywood writers





Hollywood writers have been on strike for 15 years since a 100-day work stoppage halted television production and cost the Los Angeles economy $2.1 billion. Now, a writers’ strike is on the table again. Unions representing thousands of television and film writers voted overwhelmingly this week to authorize a strike, giving union leaders the right to call one as early as May 1, my colleagues John Koblin and Brooks Barnes reported. Much like the last strike, which ended in early 2008 and centered on the emergence of online shows and movies, the current dispute comes at what appears to be a turning point for the industry. Major studios have poured billions into scripted television as streaming entertainment has taken off. From 2012 to 2022, the number of English-language TV series in the United States has grown from 288 to 599. But writers feel like their salaries have stagnated, John told me.

Some veteran writers have argued they’re doing more work for the same amount or less than just a few years ago, he said. Junior writers find it very difficult to break into the business. A strike isn’t guaranteed, and there are still weeks to negotiate a deal to avoid one, as happened in 2017. But things don’t look optimistic, Brooks told me. Given the near stalemate at the negotiating table this time around, he said, agencies have been quietly telling clients they expect a strike, and some studios in recent days have changed. their message to producers: Focus fully on the preparations for the strike. . Here’s more of my conversation with John and Brooks about the impending strike and how it might affect Californians working in the entertainment industry, viewers, and Angelenos in general: Why are union leaders calling this an existential moment for writers? John: In the days of traditional network television, episode orders could reach 22–26 episodes per season. Writers who landed in a writers room for a show like Friends or ER could work on a show and make a pretty good living doing it. However, in the age of streaming, episode orders could be as short as eight or 10 episodes, leaving some writers scrambling to find other work to sustain themselves for a year.

So if a strike happens, what does it mean for people like me who love television? Brooks: It depends on the type of TV you like. Reality shows and news programs would not be affected as they are covered by different union contracts. HBO is working so far that shows would continue to roll off its assembly line as normal, at least for several months. The same goes, to some extent, for Netflix and the other big streaming services, which could keep their shelves full by importing more shows from overseas. But late-night talk shows go dark almost immediately, as they use writers to turn the news of the day into comedic segments and monologues. Saturday Night Live may be forced to end its season early. Daytime shows that use union writers would struggle The View Is One while soap operas like The Young and the Restless would run out of new episodes after about a month. A strike that will last until the end of June could threaten the fall returns of shows like Abbott Elementary and Chicago PD What about movies? Brooks: Your summer blockbusters and your sophisticated fall dramas are safe: movie studios are working about a year ahead. The challenge for movies could come next year, depending on how long the strikes last. What does a walkout look like if you work in Hollywood? Brooks: Television manufacturing is a sprawling business that depends on directors, actors, costumers, set builders, electricians, hairdressers, cameramen, drivers, lighting designers, casting directors, publicists and, yes, writers. All these people would be unemployed. Many ancillary businesses, florists, lumberyards, dry cleaners, hotels would also be affected. Agents would lose commissions.

You wrote that the 2007 writers’ strike cost the Los Angeles economy $2.1 billion. What else contributed to this loss? Brooks: The effect of the strikes was amplified because show workers reduced their personal expenses. Some restaurants and clothing stores that served Hollywood closed following the 2007 strike. And it wasn’t just Los Angeles that was affected: The Milken Institute estimated the strike lasted $830 million bite into statewide retail sales. For more:

