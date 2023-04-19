Hurts like nothing else | Daily Sport Bulletin

Jalen Hurts has worked tirelessly since being first drafted by the Eagles to become the best quarterback he can be.

He has emerged time and time again to lead the team, setting an example for veterans and newcomers alike. Hurts established himself as the main man in a team that had no shortage of leaders.

And now the time has come to reward his efforts.

Pay the man.

That’s exactly what the Eagles did.

EJ Smith has the details of Hurts’ staggering contract and how it affects the team. .

Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Would you have given Hurts his contract if the choice was yours? Why or why not? Email us for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

discovering birds with Jeff McLaneEp 4: Chip Kelly – Part II: The Fall

In the second installment of this two-part retrospective, listen to the Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane delve into the wild and unpredictable era of Chip Kelly. McLane explains the series of events that played a part in Coach Kellys Eagles disappearance. Plus, how a recent phone call between McLane and Kelly helped end a sometimes rocky relationship.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to Inquirer.com/podcasts

Max-ey. Max-ey. Max-ey. 76ers assistant Sam Cassell led the two-syllable chant as Tyrese Maxey sat on the podium after a 33-point performance that propelled his team to a 96-84 Game 2 victory and lead 2-0 in the series.

Maxey had earned the praise. He raised the bar for a Sixers side that floundered for much of the first half as Joel Embiid and James Harden struggled. In Maxey, the Sixers have the kind of player who just might be the answer to their string of early playoff exits. With the Boston Celtics looming, they’ll soon find out if that’s the case.

Following: The Sixers return to the field for Game 3 of their opening round series against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center.

Carson Wentz and Ben Simmons made their way out of Philadelphia. Then you have Hurts, who has a no-trade clause in his massive extension with the Eagles. It’s an amazing deal in part because the perception of Hurts has changed so quickly. There were doubts about his stamina as a starting quarterback, and within a year he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and transformed into a franchise quarterback. Let’s celebrate it.

The Phillies didn’t want to give up receiver Logan OHoppe after witnessing his progress in the minors. But they also don’t regret dealing him at the deadline last season because Brandon Marsh, the guy they traded him for, got off to a flying start. How hot? Try this: 17 for 45 (.378) with a base of 1.196 plus strikes. He leads the team with 10 extra hits and the league with three triples. The improvement of the marshes, in particular at the level of the base, deserves a more in-depth examination.

Following: Winter weather postponed Monday’s game in Chicago, making Tuesday a doubleheader. The Phillies will pitch Zack Wheeler (0-1, 4.21) against White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31) in Game 1 at 4:10 p.m. Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.80) will face the White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (0-1, 6.00) at the last drink (NBCSP).

John Tortorella began his end-of-season exit interview exactly as he began his July introductory press conference by preaching responsibility.

On Monday, Tortorella addressed the media and as always, he didn’t mince words. The Flyers first-year coach said he believes his team still has a long way to go when it comes to accountability, although some players have shown initiative in this regard. How individual players handled adverse situations and their personal challenges will play a big part in determining who will and won’t be part of the long-term plan here.

Acting CEO Danny Brire also spoke on Monday, answering questions from the media on several key topics regarding both the present and the future of the organization. Olivia Reiner goes over the main takeaways from Brires’ late-season availability.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the expanded Union training facilities in Chester offered team owners a chance to challenge others to step up and also contribute to the region. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex is a $55 million project that will include eight lots, but the once-promised retail development for the community has yet to materialize.

Now that the Eagles Hurts have been awarded a contract, Philly Athletic’s biggest outstanding contract may be that of Union manager Jim Curtin, whose current deal expires at the end of the year. Curtin also made no secret of his wish to land a job, even as an assistant, with the U.S. men’s national team, but the main owner of the unions has finally spoken of making a new contract a priority.

Worth a look

Lia leads the way: Former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas has spoken out on social media, like other trans athletes, about the legislation that affects Title IX enforcement.

Maddie’s mission: How did Maddy Siegrist score so much at Villanova? With the same combination of courage, skill and hard work, she expects to now apply herself to the challenge she faces in the WNBA.

Let’s get back to it: California kid Case Cookus is trying again to get the USFL team that represents Philly, the city he’s never seen, a championship trophy.

Tuesday Quiz

Who was the last quarterback under contract with the Eagles who won a college national championship as a starting QB? Email us your answer without searching for it.

A) Carson Wentz

B) Jalen hurts

C) Nick Foles

D) Randall Cunningham

What you say about the Sixers

We asked, which Sixers player has impressed you the most since the start of the playoffs and why? Among your answers:

Tobias has always been the nice Giant if he shows up. The complaint was why did we pay so much money for a player who doesn’t consistently produce as our 1st, 2nd or 3rd star? Maxie, one of our youngest players, seems to have it figured out, even when he’s not shining brightly, he’s providing assists, deflections, rebounds and encouragement. In our first game, it looks like the rein of Tobiass has begun! He shot the 3, he went to the hole and he got up for elbow strikes and 6 feet scoring 25 points! If he can continue to produce at the rate of Embid & Haden 25-30 pts per game, he will be the 3rd player we have been looking for. He will also be the surprise that no one expected and will present himself as the game changer we need to eventually win a championship. If Maxie and Hooker launch their intangibles and Bench B Ball Paul and company show up, maybe it’s impossible to deny us!!! THANKS. Rick G.

James Harder. As the second best player on the list, his job is to be THE SECOND BEST player. Last year it was not. But this year, after one game, he seems to be fit and mostly motivated to be the best version of Harden he can be. GO SIXERS!!!! WIN THE SHIP!!!!!! Brett M.

It was great to see Maxey and Harris hit three, and Embiid score and protect the rim, but Hardens’ orchestration of the team and 7 for 13 shots on three is the kind of performance that can make the difference against anyone. what an opponent the Sixers face. John C.

We’ve compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gina Mizell, Matt Breen, David Murphy, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Andrea Canales, Josh Tolentino, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner and Giana Han.