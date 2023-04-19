Famous actor Jamie Foxx hospitalized after suffering a medical complication — Transcontinental Times





UNITED STATES:Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for a week after suffering a medical complication, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx. The statement, released on instagramdid not reveal any details about the health issue but did confirm the actor was being tested at a Georgia hospital. The family asked for confidentiality and said Jamie Foxx was already on the road to recovery with prompt action and great care. A source confirmed that the incident did not happen on set and that the actor was not taken to hospital by an emergency vehicle. – Advertisement – The family did not provide any further updates on Foxx’s condition. The actor has filmed his next Netflix movie, “Back to action”, alongside actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, in Atlanta. The star is best known for his role as musician Ray Charles in the 2005 film Ray, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. – Advertisement – He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film. “Collateral” that same year. Foxx’s other notable films include Baby Driver, Annie, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In 2017, the actor revealed that American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey had helped him get his life back on track. – Advertisement – She would have scolded her “galloping” and told him that he was “blow it.” Winfrey also arranged a meeting between Foxx and Sidney Poitier to make him understand the importance of being nominated for an Oscar. The actor said the meeting, which took place on Poitier’s birthday, was the most important moment of his life, giving him a chance to grow and realize the true significance of his appointment. Fans and celebrities sent their best wishes to the actor on social media. Comedian Kevin Hart posted a photo of Foxx and himself with the caption, “I’m praying for my brother @iamjamiefoxx I love you man”. Actress and singer Zendaya also shared her support with a simple heart emoji in the comments section of Corinne Foxx’s Instagram post. The actor’s hospitalization has raised concerns about his health, but his family or representatives have not shared any further details. Fans and colleagues are hoping for a speedy recovery for the Oscar-winning actor. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Injures While Filming Project K, Rib Cartilage Fractured

