Bridget Fonda explains why she won’t return to Hollywood





Bridget Fonda stands by her decision to quit acting more than two decades ago. A paparazzo asked Fonda at LAX airport on Monday if she planned to return to Hollywood to resume her career, to which she quickly replied, “No.” The 59-year-old went on to say in the video obtained by the Daily Mail“I do not think so [there’s any chance]. It’s so good to be a civilian. Fonda doubled down when the photographer pressed her again, shaking her head before getting into a car with her 18-year-old son Oliver. Bridget Fonda likes the “civilian” life too much to return to Hollywood. SplashNews.com The retired actress’ quiet life is “too good”. SplashNews.com Fonda, who retired in 2002 to start a family with her husband, Danny Elfman, was born into a famous acting dynasty. Her aunt is two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, and her father was Peter Fonda. (Bridget made her big-screen debut in Peter’s 1969 film “Easy Rider” when she was 4.) Plus, Bridget’s grandfather, Henry Fonda, won an Oscar in 1982 for his role in “On Golden Pond.” Fonda retired in 2002. Miramax Before calling it quits, the ‘No Ordinary Baby’ star was nominated for a Golden Globe. Everett Collection (60682) She starred in “Single White Female”, “Jackie Brown” and more. Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection Bridget is best known for starring in ‘The Godfather Part III’, ‘Single White Female’, ‘Jackie Brown’ and other films. For more Page Six you love… The Golden Globe nominee has only been spotted on rare occasions since stepping back from the spotlight. In January 2022, Bridget was seen for the first time in 12 years on her 58th birthday while out shopping in Los Angeles in a striped t-shirt and jeans. Many members of Bridget’s family are famous, including father Peter Fonda, pictured above. Archive Bettmann The reclusive star wore an equally casual outfit when she was photographed earlier this month. Back in her red carpet heyday, Bridget told Movieline that she “always wonders[ed]on whether she’d be “more at peace” if her last name didn’t get her in the door. “I wonder what it would feel like to know you did it completely on your own,” she mused in the 1993 interview.

