Rohit Raaj is thrilled to shoot for his first Bollywood film ‘Mystery of the Tattoo’





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsSee): Bollywood is not just an entertainment medium, but one of the most beloved film industries in the world. Year after year, we have seen new-age artists leave a remarkable mark on the industry. Living his dream, rookie actor Rohit Raaj is about to break into Bollywood with the movie “Mystery of the Tattoo”. The aspiring actor is currently filming for the film in London. “Mystery of the Tattoo” also stars Arjun Rampal, Manoj Joshi, Daisy Shah and Ameesha Patel in key roles. The crime thriller will see Rohit try out the role of a lawyer who solves a 20-year-old murder case with his wits and police intervention. For Rohit, acting has always been his passion. Since childhood, he dreamed of appearing on the big screen. Now that he has gotten closer to his dream, he assures that he will give 100% for his first film. An engineer by training in the field of computer science, Rohit Raaj previously worked as a child artist in television soap operas and other commercials. In fulfilling his calling to become an actor, Raaj mastered the Meisner acting technique; one of the prolific tools an actor can learn to improve the craft. As Rohit works on his inaugural project, he is overwhelmed and grateful to his co-actors. The actor said, “Everyone was so welcoming to me. Mr. Arjun was always supportive throughout the filming of the movie.” Moreover, Rohit Raaj expressed his gratitude towards the producers for allowing him a breakthrough in the industry. Before going into mainstream cinema, Raaj trained as an actor at Barry John Acting School in Mumbai and Adishakti Theater Arts in Pondicherry. Directed by Kalairasi Sathappan, “Mystery of the Tattoo” is produced by Monarch Group and Mahadevan Ganesh. Apart from acting, Rohit Raaj also invests his time in health and fitness. He has absorbed discipline into himself and calls it an integral part of his lifestyle. In closing, the actor said he has high expectations and is sure the movie will deliver a powerful message to the audience. This story was provided by NewsSee. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsView) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

